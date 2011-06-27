Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Canadian Car Nut , 02/17/2008

This car has been an unbelievable pleasure from the day I bought it. I bought it with 60,000 miles on it 3 years ago. It has been totally reliable, and garners a lot of attention. People often take pictures of it. I have a 95 Mercedes E320 sedan with a lot less mileage that has been a total lemon. The Jag is twice the car. I doubt that I will ever sell this car. Sometimes I just stare at it's beautiful coachwork. It is truly a work of art. If you can find a low mileage 94-96 XJS convertible buy it!