  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 XJ-Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a review
See all XJ-Serieses for sale
List Price
$7,988
Used XJ-Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

You gotta love this car!

Canadian Car Nut, 02/17/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car has been an unbelievable pleasure from the day I bought it. I bought it with 60,000 miles on it 3 years ago. It has been totally reliable, and garners a lot of attention. People often take pictures of it. I have a 95 Mercedes E320 sedan with a lot less mileage that has been a total lemon. The Jag is twice the car. I doubt that I will ever sell this car. Sometimes I just stare at it's beautiful coachwork. It is truly a work of art. If you can find a low mileage 94-96 XJS convertible buy it!

Report Abuse

Elegance with power

Philosopher, 07/15/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my third Jaguar and by far the best. Suspension is excellent, and handling outstanding. The cooling system works efficiently, unlike my previous V12. Very effective brakes with strong acceleration, especially in 'sport' mode. Great tourer for two!!

Report Abuse

'95 xjs conv.

Tom Cunningham, 03/10/2003
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car is a joy to own. It is without question an awesome uncommon machine.

Report Abuse

AUTO REVIEW

LEE, 06/15/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

LOKS AND RUNS SUPERB

Report Abuse

A Great Cat

tr otey, 03/24/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A great car, looks good drives very well and draws comments where ever I go. It has performed flawlessly and runs well at all speeds.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XJ-Serieses for sale

Related Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles