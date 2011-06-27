Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
You gotta love this car!
This car has been an unbelievable pleasure from the day I bought it. I bought it with 60,000 miles on it 3 years ago. It has been totally reliable, and garners a lot of attention. People often take pictures of it. I have a 95 Mercedes E320 sedan with a lot less mileage that has been a total lemon. The Jag is twice the car. I doubt that I will ever sell this car. Sometimes I just stare at it's beautiful coachwork. It is truly a work of art. If you can find a low mileage 94-96 XJS convertible buy it!
Elegance with power
This is my third Jaguar and by far the best. Suspension is excellent, and handling outstanding. The cooling system works efficiently, unlike my previous V12. Very effective brakes with strong acceleration, especially in 'sport' mode. Great tourer for two!!
'95 xjs conv.
This car is a joy to own. It is without question an awesome uncommon machine.
AUTO REVIEW
LOKS AND RUNS SUPERB
A Great Cat
A great car, looks good drives very well and draws comments where ever I go. It has performed flawlessly and runs well at all speeds.
