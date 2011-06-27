  1. Home
Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

More about the 1994 XJ-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V12
Combined MPG181812
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/510.4 mi.348.0/510.4 mi.255.2/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.23.2 gal.23.2 gal.
Combined MPG181812
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque334 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm334 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm336 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower278 hp @ 5400 rpm278 hp @ 5400 rpm301 hp @ 5350 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V12
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.33.1 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.196.4 in.196.4 in.
Curb weight4075 lbs.4075 lbs.4445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Black
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • British Racing Green
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • British Racing Green
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Black
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Signal Red
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Morocco Red Pearl Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • British Racing Green
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Signal Red
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Kingfisher Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Pearl Metallic
