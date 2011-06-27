  1. Home
Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.9
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Thrilling Car

Hugh, 09/05/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

In the 10 years I have owned this car I have had no repairs at all. A battery, two front shocks, and a set of tires are all I have put into it. It has not been to a dealer at all in ten years. It is garaged and I use it almost exclusively with top down, which is frequent here in Florida. I have thought about a new one, but this style is too outstanding!

Great automobile!

Ed O'Boyle, 12/13/2015
XJS 2dr Convertible
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
One awesome cat!!

David, 06/26/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This cat is a beauty!! The lines of the car are timeless, attracting attention wherever it goes. The design of the new generation convertible Jaguars can't hold a candle to these classic coach made works of art. Mechanically the car is pretty sound, but problems with the interior electrical & lighting has been frustrating. I can overlook that setback in the daytime, but at night when you need lighting to enter and egress the car it can be frustrating.

XJS 4.0 94

jag 4.0 94, 03/04/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Fun and pleasure. But expensive taxes and fuel in Belgium

My retirement toy

Don Barnot, 08/13/2018
XJS 2dr Convertible
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great car, loads of fun to drive. Gets a lot of looks and positive comments. Great two person car, back seat is only good for storage or packages. This is a great touring car, very comfortable and easy to drive. I’ve been to a few car shows and enjoy talking to other car people.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
