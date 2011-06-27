Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Thrilling Car Hugh , 09/05/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful In the 10 years I have owned this car I have had no repairs at all. A battery, two front shocks, and a set of tires are all I have put into it. It has not been to a dealer at all in ten years. It is garaged and I use it almost exclusively with top down, which is frequent here in Florida. I have thought about a new one, but this style is too outstanding! Report Abuse

Great automobile! Ed O'Boyle , 12/13/2015 XJS 2dr Convertible 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

One awesome cat!! David , 06/26/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This cat is a beauty!! The lines of the car are timeless, attracting attention wherever it goes. The design of the new generation convertible Jaguars can't hold a candle to these classic coach made works of art. Mechanically the car is pretty sound, but problems with the interior electrical & lighting has been frustrating. I can overlook that setback in the daytime, but at night when you need lighting to enter and egress the car it can be frustrating.

XJS 4.0 94 jag 4.0 94 , 03/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Fun and pleasure. But expensive taxes and fuel in Belgium