Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/464.0 mi.348.0/464.0 mi.348.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.2 gal.23.2 gal.23.2 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm278 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower223 hp @ 4750 rpm223 hp @ 4750 rpm223 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Length196.4 in.196.4 in.196.4 in.
Curb weight3935 lbs.3935 lbs.3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.12.0 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Crystal Metallic
  • Solent Blue Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Black
  • Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • New Glacier White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Oyster Metallic
  • Regency Red Pearl Metallic
  • Tuscany Bronze Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Silver Frost Metallic
  • Savoy Gray Metallic
  • Brooklands Green
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
