Used 2017 Jaguar XF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XF Sedan
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,115*
Total Cash Price
$27,451
20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,771*
Total Cash Price
$36,871
20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,247*
Total Cash Price
$37,947
20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,390*
Total Cash Price
$37,140
20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,352*
Total Cash Price
$27,990
20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,722*
Total Cash Price
$39,024
20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,877*
Total Cash Price
$26,913
35t 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,921*
Total Cash Price
$30,412
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,727*
Total Cash Price
$33,372
35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,634*
Total Cash Price
$32,026
35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,678*
Total Cash Price
$35,525
35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,440*
Total Cash Price
$34,987
35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,727*
Total Cash Price
$33,372
35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,877*
Total Cash Price
$26,913
35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,590*
Total Cash Price
$28,528
20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,109*
Total Cash Price
$33,103
20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,302*
Total Cash Price
$30,143
35t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,115*
Total Cash Price
$27,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$6,050
|Maintenance
|$125
|$3,707
|$1,422
|$2,659
|$2,561
|$10,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,687
|$2,406
|$2,963
|$3,645
|$13,702
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,476
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,643
|Financing
|$1,476
|$1,187
|$879
|$550
|$199
|$4,291
|Depreciation
|$6,577
|$3,132
|$2,757
|$2,444
|$2,193
|$17,103
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,649
|$15,841
|$10,683
|$11,931
|$12,011
|$63,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 20d Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,530
|$1,577
|$1,623
|$1,673
|$1,722
|$8,125
|Maintenance
|$169
|$4,979
|$1,910
|$3,572
|$3,440
|$14,069
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,295
|$3,232
|$3,980
|$4,896
|$18,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,982
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,207
|Financing
|$1,982
|$1,595
|$1,181
|$738
|$267
|$5,764
|Depreciation
|$8,834
|$4,207
|$3,703
|$3,283
|$2,946
|$22,972
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,989
|$21,276
|$14,349
|$16,025
|$16,132
|$84,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$1,671
|$1,722
|$1,772
|$8,363
|Maintenance
|$173
|$5,124
|$1,966
|$3,676
|$3,541
|$14,479
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,479
|$3,326
|$4,096
|$5,039
|$18,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,040
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,272
|Financing
|$2,040
|$1,641
|$1,215
|$760
|$275
|$5,932
|Depreciation
|$9,092
|$4,330
|$3,811
|$3,378
|$3,032
|$23,643
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,485
|$21,897
|$14,768
|$16,493
|$16,603
|$87,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 20d 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,541
|$1,588
|$1,635
|$1,685
|$1,735
|$8,185
|Maintenance
|$170
|$5,015
|$1,924
|$3,598
|$3,465
|$14,171
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,341
|$3,255
|$4,009
|$4,932
|$18,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,997
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,223
|Financing
|$1,997
|$1,606
|$1,190
|$744
|$269
|$5,806
|Depreciation
|$8,898
|$4,238
|$3,730
|$3,306
|$2,967
|$23,140
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,113
|$21,431
|$14,454
|$16,142
|$16,249
|$85,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 20d Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$1,270
|$1,307
|$6,168
|Maintenance
|$128
|$3,779
|$1,450
|$2,711
|$2,611
|$10,680
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,779
|$2,453
|$3,021
|$3,717
|$13,970
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,505
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,675
|Financing
|$1,505
|$1,211
|$896
|$561
|$203
|$4,375
|Depreciation
|$6,706
|$3,194
|$2,811
|$2,492
|$2,236
|$17,439
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,897
|$16,151
|$10,893
|$12,165
|$12,246
|$64,352
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 20d Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,620
|$1,669
|$1,718
|$1,770
|$1,823
|$8,600
|Maintenance
|$178
|$5,269
|$2,021
|$3,780
|$3,641
|$14,890
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,663
|$3,421
|$4,212
|$5,182
|$19,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,098
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,336
|Financing
|$2,098
|$1,688
|$1,250
|$782
|$283
|$6,100
|Depreciation
|$9,350
|$4,453
|$3,919
|$3,474
|$3,118
|$24,314
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,981
|$22,519
|$15,187
|$16,961
|$17,074
|$89,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$5,931
|Maintenance
|$123
|$3,634
|$1,394
|$2,607
|$2,511
|$10,269
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,595
|$2,359
|$2,905
|$3,574
|$13,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,611
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,164
|$862
|$539
|$195
|$4,207
|Depreciation
|$6,448
|$3,071
|$2,703
|$2,396
|$2,150
|$16,768
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,401
|$15,530
|$10,474
|$11,697
|$11,775
|$61,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 35t 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,301
|$1,339
|$1,380
|$1,420
|$6,702
|Maintenance
|$139
|$4,106
|$1,575
|$2,946
|$2,837
|$11,604
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,192
|$2,666
|$3,283
|$4,039
|$15,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,635
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,820
|Financing
|$1,635
|$1,315
|$974
|$609
|$220
|$4,754
|Depreciation
|$7,286
|$3,470
|$3,054
|$2,707
|$2,429
|$18,948
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,013
|$17,549
|$11,836
|$13,218
|$13,306
|$69,921
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,385
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$7,354
|Maintenance
|$153
|$4,506
|$1,729
|$3,233
|$3,114
|$12,734
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,698
|$2,925
|$3,602
|$4,432
|$16,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,794
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,998
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,443
|$1,069
|$668
|$242
|$5,217
|Depreciation
|$7,996
|$3,808
|$3,352
|$2,971
|$2,666
|$20,792
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,377
|$19,257
|$12,988
|$14,504
|$14,601
|$76,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,329
|$1,370
|$1,410
|$1,453
|$1,496
|$7,058
|Maintenance
|$146
|$4,324
|$1,659
|$3,102
|$2,988
|$12,220
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,468
|$2,807
|$3,457
|$4,253
|$15,985
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,722
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,917
|Financing
|$1,722
|$1,385
|$1,026
|$641
|$232
|$5,006
|Depreciation
|$7,673
|$3,654
|$3,217
|$2,851
|$2,559
|$19,954
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$2,436
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,757
|$18,481
|$12,464
|$13,919
|$14,012
|$73,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,474
|$1,519
|$1,564
|$1,612
|$1,659
|$7,829
|Maintenance
|$162
|$4,797
|$1,840
|$3,441
|$3,315
|$13,555
|Repairs
|$0
|$6,065
|$3,114
|$3,835
|$4,718
|$17,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,910
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,127
|Financing
|$1,910
|$1,536
|$1,138
|$711
|$257
|$5,553
|Depreciation
|$8,511
|$4,054
|$3,568
|$3,163
|$2,838
|$22,134
|Fuel
|$2,401
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,624
|$2,702
|$12,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,369
|$20,500
|$13,826
|$15,440
|$15,543
|$81,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$7,710
|Maintenance
|$160
|$4,724
|$1,812
|$3,389
|$3,264
|$13,350
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,974
|$3,067
|$3,777
|$4,646
|$17,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,881
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$2,094
|Financing
|$1,881
|$1,513
|$1,121
|$701
|$254
|$5,469
|Depreciation
|$8,382
|$3,992
|$3,514
|$3,115
|$2,795
|$21,798
|Fuel
|$2,365
|$2,436
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$2,661
|$12,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,121
|$20,189
|$13,616
|$15,206
|$15,308
|$80,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,385
|$1,427
|$1,469
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$7,354
|Maintenance
|$153
|$4,506
|$1,729
|$3,233
|$3,114
|$12,734
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,698
|$2,925
|$3,602
|$4,432
|$16,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,794
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,998
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,443
|$1,069
|$668
|$242
|$5,217
|Depreciation
|$7,996
|$3,808
|$3,352
|$2,971
|$2,666
|$20,792
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,377
|$19,257
|$12,988
|$14,504
|$14,601
|$76,727
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$5,931
|Maintenance
|$123
|$3,634
|$1,394
|$2,607
|$2,511
|$10,269
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,595
|$2,359
|$2,905
|$3,574
|$13,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,611
|Financing
|$1,447
|$1,164
|$862
|$539
|$195
|$4,207
|Depreciation
|$6,448
|$3,071
|$2,703
|$2,396
|$2,150
|$16,768
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,401
|$15,530
|$10,474
|$11,697
|$11,775
|$61,877
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$130
|$3,852
|$1,478
|$2,763
|$2,662
|$10,885
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,871
|$2,501
|$3,079
|$3,788
|$14,239
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,534
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,534
|$1,234
|$914
|$571
|$207
|$4,459
|Depreciation
|$6,835
|$3,255
|$2,865
|$2,540
|$2,279
|$17,774
|Fuel
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,046
|$2,107
|$2,170
|$10,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,145
|$16,462
|$11,102
|$12,399
|$12,482
|$65,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 20d R-Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,546
|$7,295
|Maintenance
|$151
|$4,470
|$1,715
|$3,207
|$3,089
|$12,631
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,652
|$2,902
|$3,573
|$4,396
|$16,523
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,780
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,982
|Financing
|$1,780
|$1,432
|$1,060
|$663
|$240
|$5,175
|Depreciation
|$7,931
|$3,777
|$3,325
|$2,947
|$2,645
|$20,625
|Fuel
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$2,374
|$2,445
|$2,518
|$11,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,253
|$19,102
|$12,883
|$14,387
|$14,483
|$76,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 20d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,251
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$1,368
|$1,408
|$6,643
|Maintenance
|$138
|$4,070
|$1,561
|$2,920
|$2,812
|$11,501
|Repairs
|$0
|$5,146
|$2,642
|$3,254
|$4,003
|$15,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,804
|Financing
|$1,621
|$1,304
|$965
|$604
|$218
|$4,712
|Depreciation
|$7,222
|$3,440
|$3,027
|$2,684
|$2,408
|$18,780
|Fuel
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$10,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,889
|$17,394
|$11,731
|$13,101
|$13,188
|$69,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 XF Sedan 35t 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$6,050
|Maintenance
|$125
|$3,707
|$1,422
|$2,659
|$2,561
|$10,474
|Repairs
|$0
|$4,687
|$2,406
|$2,963
|$3,645
|$13,702
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,476
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,643
|Financing
|$1,476
|$1,187
|$879
|$550
|$199
|$4,291
|Depreciation
|$6,577
|$3,132
|$2,757
|$2,444
|$2,193
|$17,103
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,649
|$15,841
|$10,683
|$11,931
|$12,011
|$63,115
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 XF
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Jaguar XF in Virginia is:not available
