Used 2016 Jaguar XF Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
XF Sedan
35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,556*
Total Cash Price
$27,758
35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,767*
Total Cash Price
$37,283
35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,173*
Total Cash Price
$27,214
S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,534*
Total Cash Price
$38,372
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,459*
Total Cash Price
$37,555
35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,940*
Total Cash Price
$28,303
35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,301*
Total Cash Price
$39,460
35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,173*
Total Cash Price
$27,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XF Sedan 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,343
|$1,384
|$1,425
|$1,468
|$1,512
|$7,132
|Maintenance
|$3,684
|$1,403
|$2,632
|$389
|$3,916
|$12,023
|Repairs
|$4,761
|$2,424
|$2,988
|$3,676
|$4,523
|$18,371
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,491
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,659
|Financing
|$1,493
|$1,201
|$888
|$556
|$201
|$4,339
|Depreciation
|$6,585
|$3,155
|$2,774
|$2,460
|$2,207
|$17,182
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,214
|$11,519
|$12,717
|$10,618
|$14,488
|$70,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XF Sedan 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,804
|$1,859
|$1,914
|$1,971
|$2,030
|$9,579
|Maintenance
|$4,948
|$1,884
|$3,535
|$522
|$5,259
|$16,148
|Repairs
|$6,395
|$3,255
|$4,013
|$4,937
|$6,075
|$24,675
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,003
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,228
|Financing
|$2,006
|$1,612
|$1,193
|$747
|$270
|$5,828
|Depreciation
|$8,845
|$4,237
|$3,726
|$3,304
|$2,965
|$23,078
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,493
|$15,471
|$17,081
|$14,262
|$19,459
|$94,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XF Sedan 35t Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,482
|$6,992
|Maintenance
|$3,612
|$1,375
|$2,580
|$381
|$3,839
|$11,787
|Repairs
|$4,668
|$2,376
|$2,929
|$3,604
|$4,434
|$18,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,462
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,464
|$1,177
|$871
|$545
|$197
|$4,254
|Depreciation
|$6,456
|$3,093
|$2,720
|$2,412
|$2,164
|$16,845
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,798
|$11,293
|$12,468
|$10,410
|$14,204
|$69,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XF Sedan S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,857
|$1,913
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$9,859
|Maintenance
|$5,093
|$1,939
|$3,638
|$537
|$5,413
|$16,620
|Repairs
|$6,582
|$3,350
|$4,130
|$5,082
|$6,252
|$25,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,061
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,293
|Financing
|$2,064
|$1,660
|$1,228
|$768
|$278
|$5,998
|Depreciation
|$9,103
|$4,361
|$3,835
|$3,401
|$3,051
|$23,751
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,325
|$15,923
|$17,580
|$14,678
|$20,028
|$97,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XF Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,817
|$1,873
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,045
|$9,649
|Maintenance
|$4,985
|$1,897
|$3,560
|$526
|$5,298
|$16,266
|Repairs
|$6,442
|$3,279
|$4,042
|$4,974
|$6,119
|$24,855
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,018
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,244
|Financing
|$2,020
|$1,624
|$1,202
|$752
|$272
|$5,871
|Depreciation
|$8,909
|$4,268
|$3,754
|$3,329
|$2,986
|$23,246
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,701
|$15,584
|$17,206
|$14,366
|$19,602
|$95,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XF Sedan 35t R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$1,453
|$1,497
|$1,541
|$7,272
|Maintenance
|$3,756
|$1,430
|$2,683
|$396
|$3,993
|$12,258
|Repairs
|$4,855
|$2,471
|$3,046
|$3,748
|$4,611
|$18,731
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,691
|Financing
|$1,523
|$1,224
|$906
|$567
|$205
|$4,424
|Depreciation
|$6,714
|$3,217
|$2,829
|$2,508
|$2,251
|$17,519
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,630
|$11,745
|$12,967
|$10,826
|$14,772
|$71,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XF Sedan 35t Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$2,149
|$10,138
|Maintenance
|$5,237
|$1,994
|$3,741
|$552
|$5,567
|$17,091
|Repairs
|$6,769
|$3,445
|$4,247
|$5,226
|$6,429
|$26,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,120
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,358
|Financing
|$2,123
|$1,707
|$1,263
|$790
|$286
|$6,168
|Depreciation
|$9,361
|$4,485
|$3,944
|$3,497
|$3,138
|$24,425
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,157
|$16,375
|$18,079
|$15,095
|$20,596
|$100,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 XF Sedan 35t Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,482
|$6,992
|Maintenance
|$3,612
|$1,375
|$2,580
|$381
|$3,839
|$11,787
|Repairs
|$4,668
|$2,376
|$2,929
|$3,604
|$4,434
|$18,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,462
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,464
|$1,177
|$871
|$545
|$197
|$4,254
|Depreciation
|$6,456
|$3,093
|$2,720
|$2,412
|$2,164
|$16,845
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,798
|$11,293
|$12,468
|$10,410
|$14,204
|$69,173
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jaguar XF in Virginia is:not available
