Used 2014 Jaguar XF Sedan Consumer Reviews
Growing on Me - Happier Now
Great car, former Audi driver. A6 got boring. Beautiful design and head turner. I have Black on Black Portfolio package. This car needs a 3000 mile break in - suspension is stiff early. Great in the snow. BUT - why they put Continental All Season Tires on this as an OEM tire us beyond me. I've had to have them balanced no less than 4 times. This is not the ride you'd expect from a $65,000 car.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
My third Jaguar and I still love the brand
First, I should explain why I gave this car only 4 stars for performance: I'm used to the 5 liter V8 that was in my 2010 XF and my 2012 XK. While the 3.0 liter V6 SC is peppy, it's not the big V8. However, it's nice to get 18 mpg around town instead of 15 mpg the V8s get. Otherwise, it's a pleasure to drive and to look at. Creature comforts abound. Best of all, it's not a BMW nor a MB so you won't see yourself coming and going. November, 2017 update: I’m still very happy with the car. It has performed flawlessly.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Jaguar XF
great car - comfortable with amazing performance. No issues - ever. The Dealership always provides solid recommendations
