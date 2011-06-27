  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XF
  4. Used 2014 Jaguar XF
  5. Used 2014 Jaguar XF Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Jaguar XF Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 XF
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all XFS for sale
List Price Estimate
$11,388 - $15,996
Used XF for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Growing on Me - Happier Now

wfwalton, 01/27/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

Great car, former Audi driver. A6 got boring. Beautiful design and head turner. I have Black on Black Portfolio package. This car needs a 3000 mile break in - suspension is stiff early. Great in the snow. BUT - why they put Continental All Season Tires on this as an OEM tire us beyond me. I've had to have them balanced no less than 4 times. This is not the ride you'd expect from a $65,000 car.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

My third Jaguar and I still love the brand

Randal Walker, 05/07/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

First, I should explain why I gave this car only 4 stars for performance: I'm used to the 5 liter V8 that was in my 2010 XF and my 2012 XK. While the 3.0 liter V6 SC is peppy, it's not the big V8. However, it's nice to get 18 mpg around town instead of 15 mpg the V8s get. Otherwise, it's a pleasure to drive and to look at. Creature comforts abound. Best of all, it's not a BMW nor a MB so you won't see yourself coming and going. November, 2017 update: I’m still very happy with the car. It has performed flawlessly.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Jaguar XF

Billy Joe, 01/31/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

great car - comfortable with amazing performance. No issues - ever. The Dealership always provides solid recommendations

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XFS for sale

Related Used 2014 Jaguar XF Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles