2020 Jaguar XE Sedan Consumer Reviews

Coming from a v6 Mercedes I was expecting the 2020 Jaguar XE P250S to be laggy and slow, however, it's very fun to drive. The manual option is on the gear changer instead of on the steering wheel so it almost feels like a real stick shift. I really enjoy the sound system and the infotainment has an easy to use user interface. Improvements: It could use an easy access option that moves your seat back when you exit, the XE is perfect for a smaller sized person like me, but it's a bit difficult to exit the car. Another change would be to have a USB port right where the cell phone niche is, it's not very practical to have the USB port in the compartment and have the wire running through the whole middle console. There is also a lack of storage, trunk space is small as well as the interior storage. A steering wheel warmer would be a great addition as well. I'd give it a 3.5 if it was an option.

Steve S. , 12/10/2019 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I have been driving a 3-series BMW and, although enjoying the BMW, decided I wanted something different. I found it in the Jaguar XE. I love the look of the car and was very happy with the test drive and how it handled. It is a nice size yet provides the flexibility and handling I want. My daily drive is through a mountain canyon and the I4 engine handles it really well. The turbo provides quick acceleration even at high speeds. The AWD seems to handle snow and icy conditions really well and the heated seats and steering wheel warmer are great for our colder climate. The interior is comfortable and inviting. I love the piano finish on the console, the polished dark wood finish, the leather dash and door coverings, and the comfort of the seats. The XE is solid and provides a fun driving experience. I am not a large person and can see that it might be a bit challenging for someone larger, but it fits me really well. The back seat is a bit tight but still holds the average person without too much trouble. The car is solid and well designed. The Meridian entertainment system is perfect for me and is very intuitive. The touch-screen controls are responsive. I love the charging pad for my iPhone, which is out of the way and secures the phone well. Using my phone through the touch-screen in the car is amazing too. I am 2 months into my purchase and am still looking for something I don't like. I love driving this car. Some reviews were critical of earlier models but it seems that Jaguar has resolved those issues with the updates for 2020.