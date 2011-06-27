Used 2000 Jaguar S-Type Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bought it 3 years ago with 139,000 miles catcrazy3 , 11/02/2012 41 of 41 people found this review helpful The only thing I have spent on is oil changes, worn brakes, tires, or general maintenance. This car even with the high mileage rides very very good. It is quiet and rides smoothly. It is aesthetically well proportioned and luxurious. I will say it isn't economical on gas. It also doesn't hug the road like my Volvo 950. It is solid feeling and I am enjoying the ride. I now have about 178,000 miles. Report Abuse

A Beautiful piece of crap! vballer1 , 07/07/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle with 90,000 miles on it as a back up vehicle, but simply fell in love with it. It rides so smooth that we ended up driving it more and more, unfortunately it has too many issues; the transmission being the main one. Also the fail safe engine mode light comes on once a month, it seems like and it's always a $400-500 repair. You have to get it fixed b/c if you don't your car can shut down and just go 15 mph; not something you want to happen when you are on the interstate. Beautiful vehicle, but too much of a headache!

Incredible Nookpad , 12/02/2015 4.0 4dr Sedan 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I don't understand why people dislike these cars so much. I believe it boils down to the attitude of the owner. A 2000 Honda Civic driver says they have the most reliable car ever and they love it ( 2 of the windows don't roll down, interior is falling apart but it still starts stops and gets them places so therefore it's great.) Meanwhile you ask a 2000 jag owner and a window stops rolling down and its the worst car they've ever owned. THE CAR IS 15 YEARS OLD ITS GOING TO HAVE A FEW ISSUES! So far the only thing I've had to do to my S-Type is replace a window regulator ($30) and replace the MAF sensor ($30) both of which I did myself. It is RWD so it absolutely sucks in the snow but I got sedan chains that make it drive great during the winter. I feel that jag owners want to scare people off with expensive repair bills just because they believe they are too good for everyone else to drive one. Obviously if you don't care about the quality and enjoyment of owning a nice car by all means go for the Honda Civic. It will be easier for you to fix yourself if something happens and it is more fuel efficient. However, if you enjoy a fast fun luxury car the Jaguar s-type is amazing! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cheap broken plastic bits everywhere Aardvark , 11/11/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Pretty car, atrocious build quality, not so much assembly, but the cheapest garbage plastic everywhere. Inside trim pieces break, but worse, crappy plastic in critical components, including transmission shift gate and window lifts necessitating unreasonably expensive repairs to replace cheap broken parts. Brakes mushy with expensive pads and rotors, front suspension is a disaster. Tie rod ends, hubs, ball joints all made out of crap and need replacement. So if you're lucky, you won't need to do what everybody else has had to: replace the transmission, front end, a/c and heat components, engine coils, window regulators, etc. AND DON'T SLAM THE DOORS. Your window regulators will break.