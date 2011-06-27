  1. Home
2020 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 F-TYPE
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

3rd Jaguar F-Type with zero problems!

Bill J., 04/21/2020
SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

3rd Jaguar F-Type, 1st was a red 2015 R coupe, then a 2017 SVR coupe and now a 2020 SVR coupe! Wife and I drive all over the country, amazingly comfortable, fast, reliable and fun! Full glass roof is actually the first sunroof you can look out and see the sun from the driver and passenger seats. AWD in SVRs keeps it n the road as I drive it like it's stolen. Zero reliability issues!

