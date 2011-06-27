2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Consumer Reviews
Best sportscar in the world - bar none
The F-Type is ferociously fast, with the RWD versions being the best handling and the most fun. The interior is pure luxury, I could sleep in it. The exaust note sounds far more exotic than bland Ferraris and Lamborghines, which have an annoying a high pitched zing zing sound. This Jag ROARS 5x as loud with gorgeous hollow harmonies that rise to the most intense rumbling and thunderous howl in automotive history. The car is legendary. 10/10, 100/100, whatever the scale, max it out. I love this car. Perfect reliability so far and best in class CPO Jag warranty of 7 years, 100K miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2019 great car ruined by not testing in sunshine
The 2019 I ordered was to have been my 6th Jag Convertible ... and my 5th car, a 2016 F Type is magnificently nimble, quick and marvelous. Simply a "Wonder car" for a real driver. But the 2016 infotainment is grotesquely difficult to use ... especially when driving. There is no way to set up a pattern for radio stations ... and it is a pain to have to switch from Satellite radio band to AM band, Fm or the like ... far too complex when you need to keep your eyes on the road. Suggest you observe the Cadillac CUE system for one that really works well. So I ordered a 2019 F Type convertible ... an exact copy of the 2016 car thinking they had to have fixed the problem. When the 2019 arrived, I dropped the top, pulled it out into the sunshine and the infotainment display turned BED SHEET WHITE and became completely unreadable. Easy to fix ... nothing but a "too low" setting of the color saturation and contrast for the screen. Jaguar, in spite of it obviously being a software problem, replaced the display... and guess what? ... same problem. Why don't they listen? So I refused to buy the 2019 car and walked away. So awfully Sad.
- Performance
- Comfort
