Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-TYPE SVR
SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,605*
Total Cash Price
$53,523
SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,090*
Total Cash Price
$45,877
F-TYPE Convertible
400 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,735*
Total Cash Price
$44,977
340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,991*
Total Cash Price
$55,771
380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,056*
Total Cash Price
$58,470
R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,799*
Total Cash Price
$47,676
380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,314*
Total Cash Price
$55,322
R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,991*
Total Cash Price
$55,771
340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$83,991*
Total Cash Price
$55,771
R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$94,829*
Total Cash Price
$62,968
400 Sport 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,184*
Total Cash Price
$63,867
2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,346*
Total Cash Price
$56,671
F-TYPE Coupe
R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,090*
Total Cash Price
$45,877
400 Sport 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,797*
Total Cash Price
$61,618
380 HP 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,474*
Total Cash Price
$62,068
380 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,444*
Total Cash Price
$46,776
400 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,216*
Total Cash Price
$65,217
R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$76,541*
Total Cash Price
$50,824
340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,735*
Total Cash Price
$44,977
R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,991*
Total Cash Price
$55,771
340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$75,863*
Total Cash Price
$50,374
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,767*
Total Cash Price
$46,326
F-TYPE R
R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,506*
Total Cash Price
$63,418
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,410*
Total Cash Price
$59,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE SVR SVR 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$7,183
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$124
|$4,502
|$1,723
|$2,956
|$10,318
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,613
|$2,880
|$3,545
|$12,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,838
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,033
|Financing
|$2,879
|$2,315
|$1,714
|$1,072
|$388
|$8,367
|Depreciation
|$9,979
|$5,413
|$4,765
|$4,225
|$3,790
|$28,172
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$2,436
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,228
|$11,524
|$20,374
|$13,792
|$14,687
|$80,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE SVR SVR 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,157
|Maintenance
|$869
|$106
|$3,859
|$1,477
|$2,534
|$8,844
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,811
|$2,468
|$3,039
|$10,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,433
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,600
|Financing
|$2,467
|$1,984
|$1,469
|$919
|$333
|$7,172
|Depreciation
|$8,554
|$4,640
|$4,084
|$3,621
|$3,249
|$24,147
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,338
|$9,878
|$17,463
|$11,822
|$12,589
|$69,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible 400 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$852
|$104
|$3,783
|$1,448
|$2,484
|$8,671
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,717
|$2,420
|$2,979
|$10,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,385
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,549
|Financing
|$2,419
|$1,945
|$1,440
|$901
|$326
|$7,031
|Depreciation
|$8,386
|$4,549
|$4,004
|$3,550
|$3,185
|$23,674
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,998
|$9,684
|$17,121
|$11,590
|$12,342
|$67,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$1,056
|$129
|$4,691
|$1,796
|$3,080
|$10,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,849
|$3,001
|$3,694
|$12,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,957
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,161
|Financing
|$3,000
|$2,412
|$1,786
|$1,117
|$404
|$8,718
|Depreciation
|$10,399
|$5,641
|$4,965
|$4,402
|$3,949
|$29,356
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,078
|$12,008
|$21,230
|$14,372
|$15,304
|$83,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible 380 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$7,847
|Maintenance
|$1,108
|$135
|$4,918
|$1,882
|$3,229
|$11,272
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,132
|$3,146
|$3,873
|$13,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,101
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$3,314
|Financing
|$3,145
|$2,529
|$1,872
|$1,171
|$424
|$9,140
|Depreciation
|$10,902
|$5,914
|$5,205
|$4,615
|$4,141
|$30,776
|Fuel
|$2,365
|$2,436
|$2,509
|$2,584
|$2,661
|$12,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,097
|$12,589
|$22,257
|$15,067
|$16,045
|$88,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$6,398
|Maintenance
|$903
|$110
|$4,010
|$1,535
|$2,633
|$9,191
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,000
|$2,565
|$3,158
|$10,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,528
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,702
|Financing
|$2,564
|$2,062
|$1,526
|$955
|$346
|$7,453
|Depreciation
|$8,889
|$4,822
|$4,244
|$3,763
|$3,376
|$25,094
|Fuel
|$1,928
|$1,986
|$2,046
|$2,107
|$2,170
|$10,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,018
|$10,265
|$18,148
|$12,285
|$13,083
|$71,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible 380 HP 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,399
|$1,440
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,574
|$7,424
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$128
|$4,653
|$1,781
|$3,055
|$10,665
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,802
|$2,977
|$3,664
|$12,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,934
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,135
|Financing
|$2,975
|$2,392
|$1,771
|$1,108
|$401
|$8,648
|Depreciation
|$10,315
|$5,595
|$4,925
|$4,367
|$3,918
|$29,119
|Fuel
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$2,374
|$2,445
|$2,518
|$11,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,908
|$11,911
|$21,059
|$14,256
|$15,181
|$83,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$1,056
|$129
|$4,691
|$1,796
|$3,080
|$10,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,849
|$3,001
|$3,694
|$12,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,957
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,161
|Financing
|$3,000
|$2,412
|$1,786
|$1,117
|$404
|$8,718
|Depreciation
|$10,399
|$5,641
|$4,965
|$4,402
|$3,949
|$29,356
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,078
|$12,008
|$21,230
|$14,372
|$15,304
|$83,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible 340 HP 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$1,056
|$129
|$4,691
|$1,796
|$3,080
|$10,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,849
|$3,001
|$3,694
|$12,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,957
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,161
|Financing
|$3,000
|$2,412
|$1,786
|$1,117
|$404
|$8,718
|Depreciation
|$10,399
|$5,641
|$4,965
|$4,402
|$3,949
|$29,356
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,078
|$12,008
|$21,230
|$14,372
|$15,304
|$83,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$8,450
|Maintenance
|$1,193
|$146
|$5,296
|$2,027
|$3,478
|$12,139
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,604
|$3,388
|$4,171
|$14,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,339
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,569
|Financing
|$3,387
|$2,723
|$2,016
|$1,261
|$456
|$9,843
|Depreciation
|$11,740
|$6,369
|$5,606
|$4,970
|$4,459
|$33,144
|Fuel
|$2,547
|$2,624
|$2,702
|$2,783
|$2,866
|$13,521
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,797
|$13,558
|$23,969
|$16,226
|$17,279
|$94,829
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible 400 Sport 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,764
|$1,818
|$8,571
|Maintenance
|$1,210
|$148
|$5,372
|$2,056
|$3,527
|$12,313
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,698
|$3,436
|$4,230
|$14,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,387
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,620
|Financing
|$3,435
|$2,762
|$2,045
|$1,279
|$463
|$9,984
|Depreciation
|$11,908
|$6,460
|$5,686
|$5,041
|$4,523
|$33,617
|Fuel
|$2,583
|$2,661
|$2,741
|$2,823
|$2,907
|$13,714
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,137
|$13,751
|$24,312
|$16,458
|$17,526
|$96,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Convertible 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,433
|$1,475
|$1,520
|$1,565
|$1,613
|$7,605
|Maintenance
|$1,074
|$131
|$4,767
|$1,824
|$3,130
|$10,925
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,943
|$3,049
|$3,754
|$12,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,005
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,212
|Financing
|$3,048
|$2,451
|$1,814
|$1,135
|$411
|$8,859
|Depreciation
|$10,566
|$5,732
|$5,045
|$4,473
|$4,013
|$29,829
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,505
|$2,579
|$12,169
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,417
|$12,202
|$21,572
|$14,603
|$15,551
|$85,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,157
|Maintenance
|$869
|$106
|$3,859
|$1,477
|$2,534
|$8,844
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,811
|$2,468
|$3,039
|$10,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,433
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,600
|Financing
|$2,467
|$1,984
|$1,469
|$919
|$333
|$7,172
|Depreciation
|$8,554
|$4,640
|$4,084
|$3,621
|$3,249
|$24,147
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,338
|$9,878
|$17,463
|$11,822
|$12,589
|$69,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe 400 Sport 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,558
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,269
|Maintenance
|$1,167
|$142
|$5,183
|$1,984
|$3,403
|$11,879
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,462
|$3,315
|$4,081
|$13,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,267
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,492
|Financing
|$3,314
|$2,665
|$1,973
|$1,234
|$447
|$9,632
|Depreciation
|$11,489
|$6,232
|$5,485
|$4,864
|$4,363
|$32,433
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,287
|$13,267
|$23,456
|$15,878
|$16,909
|$92,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe 380 HP 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$8,330
|Maintenance
|$1,176
|$144
|$5,221
|$1,998
|$3,428
|$11,966
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,509
|$3,340
|$4,111
|$13,960
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,291
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,518
|Financing
|$3,338
|$2,684
|$1,987
|$1,243
|$450
|$9,703
|Depreciation
|$11,573
|$6,278
|$5,526
|$4,899
|$4,395
|$32,670
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,457
|$13,364
|$23,627
|$15,994
|$17,032
|$93,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe 380 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$6,277
|Maintenance
|$886
|$108
|$3,934
|$1,506
|$2,583
|$9,018
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,906
|$2,517
|$3,098
|$10,521
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,480
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,651
|Financing
|$2,516
|$2,023
|$1,498
|$937
|$339
|$7,312
|Depreciation
|$8,721
|$4,731
|$4,164
|$3,692
|$3,312
|$24,621
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,678
|$10,071
|$17,806
|$12,054
|$12,836
|$70,444
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe 400 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,649
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,856
|$8,752
|Maintenance
|$1,235
|$151
|$5,485
|$2,100
|$3,602
|$12,573
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,840
|$3,509
|$4,320
|$14,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,458
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,696
|Financing
|$3,508
|$2,820
|$2,088
|$1,306
|$473
|$10,195
|Depreciation
|$12,160
|$6,596
|$5,806
|$5,148
|$4,618
|$34,327
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,647
|$14,042
|$24,825
|$16,806
|$17,896
|$98,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$6,821
|Maintenance
|$963
|$118
|$4,275
|$1,636
|$2,807
|$9,798
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,330
|$2,735
|$3,366
|$11,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,695
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,880
|Financing
|$2,733
|$2,198
|$1,627
|$1,018
|$368
|$7,945
|Depreciation
|$9,476
|$5,140
|$4,525
|$4,011
|$3,599
|$26,752
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,208
|$10,943
|$19,347
|$13,097
|$13,946
|$76,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,280
|$6,036
|Maintenance
|$852
|$104
|$3,783
|$1,448
|$2,484
|$8,671
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,717
|$2,420
|$2,979
|$10,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,385
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,549
|Financing
|$2,419
|$1,945
|$1,440
|$901
|$326
|$7,031
|Depreciation
|$8,386
|$4,549
|$4,004
|$3,550
|$3,185
|$23,674
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,998
|$9,684
|$17,121
|$11,590
|$12,342
|$67,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|Maintenance
|$1,056
|$129
|$4,691
|$1,796
|$3,080
|$10,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,849
|$3,001
|$3,694
|$12,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,957
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,161
|Financing
|$3,000
|$2,412
|$1,786
|$1,117
|$404
|$8,718
|Depreciation
|$10,399
|$5,641
|$4,965
|$4,402
|$3,949
|$29,356
|Fuel
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$2,538
|$11,976
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,078
|$12,008
|$21,230
|$14,372
|$15,304
|$83,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe 340 HP 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,273
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$1,434
|$6,760
|Maintenance
|$954
|$116
|$4,237
|$1,622
|$2,782
|$9,712
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$5,283
|$2,710
|$3,336
|$11,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,671
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,855
|Financing
|$2,709
|$2,178
|$1,613
|$1,009
|$365
|$7,875
|Depreciation
|$9,392
|$5,095
|$4,484
|$3,976
|$3,567
|$26,515
|Fuel
|$2,037
|$2,099
|$2,162
|$2,227
|$2,293
|$10,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,038
|$10,846
|$19,176
|$12,981
|$13,823
|$75,863
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$6,217
|Maintenance
|$878
|$107
|$3,896
|$1,491
|$2,559
|$8,931
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$4,859
|$2,493
|$3,068
|$10,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,457
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,625
|Financing
|$2,492
|$2,003
|$1,483
|$928
|$336
|$7,242
|Depreciation
|$8,638
|$4,685
|$4,124
|$3,657
|$3,281
|$24,384
|Fuel
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$2,108
|$9,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,508
|$9,975
|$17,635
|$11,938
|$12,712
|$69,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE R R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,805
|$8,511
|Maintenance
|$1,201
|$147
|$5,334
|$2,042
|$3,502
|$12,226
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,651
|$3,412
|$4,200
|$14,264
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,363
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,594
|Financing
|$3,411
|$2,742
|$2,030
|$1,270
|$460
|$9,914
|Depreciation
|$11,824
|$6,414
|$5,646
|$5,006
|$4,491
|$33,380
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,967
|$13,654
|$24,141
|$16,342
|$17,402
|$95,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 F-TYPE R R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,501
|$1,546
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,690
|$7,968
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$137
|$4,994
|$1,911
|$3,279
|$11,446
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$6,226
|$3,194
|$3,932
|$13,353
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,148
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$3,365
|Financing
|$3,193
|$2,567
|$1,901
|$1,189
|$430
|$9,281
|Depreciation
|$11,070
|$6,005
|$5,285
|$4,686
|$4,204
|$31,250
|Fuel
|$2,401
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,624
|$2,702
|$12,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,437
|$12,783
|$22,600
|$15,299
|$16,291
|$89,410
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE in Virginia is:not available
