Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R Consumer Reviews
Bad Kitty!
Update to prior review: My F-Type was involved in, what I consider, a minor rear-ending. It took a less-than 30 MPH bunt to the dead center of the rear bumper. The bumper wound up with a visible crease down the middle, and the trunk lid, being made mainly of fiberglass, essentially crumbled. Original estimate for repair was around $6K USD. However, the dealer-authorized repair facility was concerned the price for repair could go higher, because "...it's a convertible..." They wanted to have their special team remove most of the rear hardware and "bench" the car on a device that, apparently rare in the U.S., will indicate if the car had suffered a structural loss. According to the F-Type experts (and, I'm not being facetious or critical of them), the car, because it was a convertible, "bucked" on impact, essentially destroying the car. Price tag to repair "if possible" was not pushing $40K USD. My insurance adjuster's discussion with me included parts of the conversation with the repair facility, including, but not limited to, "...parts are not possible to get...," and, "...structurally, it's a total loss." Apparently, the convertible is something of a weakling on impact. So, when I rec'v the settlement check, I'm going to research available F-Type coupes from model year 2017, then acquire one. My previous opinions of the car haven't changed. It's gorgeous, a blast to drive and better than therapy. Just not getting another dangerous convertible. FYI - It had just crossed 6,000 miles on the odometer. Makes you want to cry... Be ready for a LOT of attention from on-lookers! Not always welcome, though (LOL!)... As another reviewer has conveyed, we've had people: walk up to the car and pose with it; hang out windows of moving vehicles "cat calling" and waving frantically; try to goad us into impromptu races; drive around us, taking moving pictures; etc. The car is super sexy, accelerates like a rocket, handles like a dream, stops on a dime, and has the Voice of God!! Other car buffs have actually asked us to start the engine just so they can hear what they've read about. And, let's face it, Ain't nothin' like a Racing Red, top-down Jag on a beautiful day!! Get one and you can fire your therapist!!!!
Jaguar F-Type R Rules the road
It has a very small trunk. If you want to drive yourself and two others, don't get this car. It accelerates like a supercar and gets the same type of MPGs (low). It is a blast to drive, even if to the grocery store - remember small trunk means not a lot of groceries. Otherwise, I bought in September from a dealer that was closed most of the month due top hurricanes, so I got the best deal of my life. I have to watch it like a hawk, because my wife want to drive it and more than once she got out of the house before I did and it was gone, gone, gone. Its just that much fun to drive and the styling is the best Jaguar has done since the E-Type. So far, everything works, no problems with reliability. Not really impressed with the 9 speaker audio system, it kind of rattles, but who cares, turn on the by-pass for the mufflers and music is made the natural way - with a big powerful supercharged V-8.
Flashy BRG
Absolutly love this car. It sounds as good as it looks. I always get compliments. We have not had any problems in our first 17 months of ownership.
Get behind me satan...
bought brand new, now with 2800 miles , been through ox sensor new catalytic converter left side , new NEw New jaguar has developed self scratching paint!! woo hoo brits are on top of it. Back in paint shop for second time to try and correct paint that scratches off between plastic side skirts and body, I WILL NEVER EVER BUY A JAGUAR AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!RUINED NEW CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE FOR me.
Irritating Purchase!
I love the handling and the sound of this car but the stereo is junk and the body rattles like a tin can. It is so annoying that the pleasure of the handling is lost.
