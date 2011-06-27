Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE R Consumer Reviews

Michael , 12/08/2018 R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Update to prior review: My F-Type was involved in, what I consider, a minor rear-ending. It took a less-than 30 MPH bunt to the dead center of the rear bumper. The bumper wound up with a visible crease down the middle, and the trunk lid, being made mainly of fiberglass, essentially crumbled. Original estimate for repair was around $6K USD. However, the dealer-authorized repair facility was concerned the price for repair could go higher, because "...it's a convertible..." They wanted to have their special team remove most of the rear hardware and "bench" the car on a device that, apparently rare in the U.S., will indicate if the car had suffered a structural loss. According to the F-Type experts (and, I'm not being facetious or critical of them), the car, because it was a convertible, "bucked" on impact, essentially destroying the car. Price tag to repair "if possible" was not pushing $40K USD. My insurance adjuster's discussion with me included parts of the conversation with the repair facility, including, but not limited to, "...parts are not possible to get...," and, "...structurally, it's a total loss." Apparently, the convertible is something of a weakling on impact. So, when I rec'v the settlement check, I'm going to research available F-Type coupes from model year 2017, then acquire one. My previous opinions of the car haven't changed. It's gorgeous, a blast to drive and better than therapy. Just not getting another dangerous convertible. FYI - It had just crossed 6,000 miles on the odometer. Makes you want to cry... Be ready for a LOT of attention from on-lookers! Not always welcome, though (LOL!)... As another reviewer has conveyed, we've had people: walk up to the car and pose with it; hang out windows of moving vehicles "cat calling" and waving frantically; try to goad us into impromptu races; drive around us, taking moving pictures; etc. The car is super sexy, accelerates like a rocket, handles like a dream, stops on a dime, and has the Voice of God!! Other car buffs have actually asked us to start the engine just so they can hear what they've read about. And, let's face it, Ain't nothin' like a Racing Red, top-down Jag on a beautiful day!! Get one and you can fire your therapist!!!!