Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R Consumer Reviews

With a 550 HP supercharged V8, the F-Type AWD is an absolute beast when called upon, but still a comfortable poodler around town. Perhaps like no other car out there. From 2016 onwards, with the AWD, the R became a car anyone can drive, even on slick roads. Cruising calmly on interstates, it gets upwards of 30 mpg for hours on end. But when provoked by the gas pedal, the R becomes loud, rude, and hilariously explosive. It has been totally reliable, with nothing beyond routine servicing. I've never had another car like it. Makes me wonder what the top-dog F-Type SVR must be like....

Patrick , 10/24/2017 R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

I bought the car new and brought it back three days later with three separate issues 1) blind spot monitor had failed 2) reverse dip mirror didn't work and 3) electric passenger window didn't work. I waited two weeks for it to be resolved and when I picked up the car, the exact same issues came back immediately. Then I discovered that the awful, clunky infotainment "apps" and system weren't only crap, they heated my iPhone up to unsustainable levels when connected to the car. That I was told was "normal operation". Then, the only voice command activated function in the car from JustDrive stopped working and I was told by the app provider that it's T-Mobile's fault, not theirs, and that I'm SOL. Just this week after 4000 miles the engine light went on and I wasted 5 hours battling though traffic to get it resolved. It's not just the sub-standard quality of the car, it's Jaguar's utter lack of interest in the experience of their customers that sucks the most.