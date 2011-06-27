  1. Home
Used 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Consumer Reviews

Short Term Review

67es335, 02/09/2015
R 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I traded my XKRS in for the F Type R Coupe. What a difference in feel and performance. The XKRS has the same motor, same HP and torque but feels so much different. The XKRS you have to drive very carefully or else you will find yourself pointing in the wrong direction. The R Coupe coaxes you in to throwing it around. It feels solid and connected, sure footed and playful. Everything the XKRS was not. Well done Jaguar!

