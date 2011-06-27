Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews
super trooper
Ok, this review will likely not be read b/c no one is looking for a auto this old. However, I bought this SUV new with 2 miles on the Odom and it now has 235,000. An absolutely fabulous and dependable drive. I utility look of the SUV is something that is missing from todays versions. I've had the top end of the engine rebuilt, radiator replaced, several clutches, and a few non-descript items and other than that the SUV has been flawless. My oly complaint is the way under powered AC.
Ten-Ton Untility
I purchased my 1991 Trooper in the summer of 2001 from an Isuzu dealer with 136,000 miles on the odometer. I performed several maintenance tasks, including replacement of front CV shafts, tie-rod ends, ball joints, shocks, and a tune-up. However, since that service interval, I have had no problems despite many, many harsh off-road excursions and an additional 88K miles (now ~ 227K mi). I have purchased another 1990 Trooper as a parts donor, and so I'll be Trooping for at least another 7 yrs. I like the spartan, utilitarian design; no nonsense, straight functional core. The tilt-up back seat is a BIG plus for hauling capacity. It is easy to work on.
runs and runs
200,000 miles with normal repairs (water pump, timing belt, radiator, ect,) Underpowered for the highway, but basic technology is reliable and it makes a good hunting/fishing rig for off road use. It is not capable for the rubicon trail as stock, but not many SUV's are, but it suits my needs and the square body holds a lot of volume and weight as it is built on the Isuzu pick up truck frame.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Quirky but definitely has its niche.
Bought in '04, I'm the second owner of my Trooper. This vehicle has been through it all; wildfires, hurricanes, blizzards, tornadoes, sandstorms, towed a 5,000 lb trailer from Texas to Utah and got 22 mpg while doing it! It's had its moments, but these vehicles are so renowned for their toughness and versatility that there isn't a month that goes by where a 4x4 enthusiast offers to buy it (it's not for sale).
1991 Isuzu Trooper
I purchased a '91 Trooper about 2 yrs ago b/c my spouse had a '90 model for about 5 years and we loved it. We put 280,000 miles on our 1st one and it was a great vehicle. A couple of my family members have them as well. Now we own the '91 model and it has been great. We purchased it @ 89,000 miles and now have over 123,000 and it runs like a top. We now are purchasing an '01 limited, but will keep our other. The trooper is one of the best SUVs out there - wish they would start making them again! Its a shame.
Sponsored cars related to the Trooper
Related Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner