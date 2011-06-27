  1. Home
1992 Isuzu Stylus Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

RS gets 10 more horsepower, thanks to a larger 1.8-liter twin-cam engine.

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Isuzu Stylus Overview

The Used 1992 Isuzu Stylus is offered in the following submodels: Stylus Sedan. Available styles include RS 4dr Sedan, and S 4dr Sedan.

