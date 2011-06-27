  1. Home
Used 1993 Isuzu Stylus Consumer Reviews

Reliable and cute!

Kate, 06/04/2005
I've had my Stylus for 6 years. It still runs well and starts right up even on the coldest days. I have found it to be very reliable in all aspects. I have had to make very few major repairs since I got it in 1999! It handles well under most road conditions and does reasonably well in the snow. I like the small size, but it can be too cramped for tall/large people. The only real drawback I've found is that since the Stylus is not too common, parts usually need to be ordered directly from the dealer, making repairs more costly. All in all, I would buy this car all over again!

