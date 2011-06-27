Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Stylus S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$793
|$1,423
|$1,759
|Clean
|$699
|$1,257
|$1,556
|Average
|$511
|$927
|$1,150
|Rough
|$324
|$596
|$745
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Stylus RS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$866
|$1,448
|$1,759
|Clean
|$763
|$1,279
|$1,556
|Average
|$559
|$943
|$1,150
|Rough
|$354
|$606
|$745