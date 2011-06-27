  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Rodeo
5(68%)4(25%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
28 reviews
Write a review
See all Rodeos for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,152 - $2,322
Used Rodeo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Reliable as can be

Tyler, 10/08/2009
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1995.5 Isuzu rodeo in 1997 (one year old) with 23k miles on it. It now has 154k. Original engine and original tranny. You cannot beat this truck with as stick. Bought from FL to NC 5 times while towing 2 ton boat. Been up hills, in mountains across the country. No major bill exceeding $300. (Usually timing belt etc) These trucks were built to last. Only issues: the AC compressors are horrible and faulty. No CUP HOLDERS. But try blowing this engine, it won't happen! Now its my work vehicle and it starts every time. Get a 1995. 5 to 1997 the new int is better!

Report Abuse

1995 1/2 Rodeo S 4WD V6

bassman4, 07/14/2004
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Purchased used at 79,000 miles. Now has 130,000+ and has been stone reliable. Had to put some money into new brakes but that is it. Has plenty of pep and is fun to drive. Very versatile and just the right size SUV. I would buy another one but I intend on taking this one to 200,000 miles first.

Report Abuse

165K and 13 years Rodeo

Andy, 10/24/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this SUV in December 95, still going great. This SUV drives great. I had no major issues. I have not fixed any thing that broke, that cost more than $200 at any single instance. I changed timing belt twice, that cost $400 both the times. After 13 years and 165K miles I am ready for another vehicle. I do not have space in my garage otherwise I would keep this gem.

Report Abuse

Buyer Beware

Unlucky buyer, 04/27/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle because of good reviews. I have had constant problems, in the repair shop 4 times and now I must scrap. I bought with 133K miles, should have had good life left, but completely died in all areas: Back doors dont work Power window Died Engine Noise Trans Dieing Had to the shop for: Alternator Water Pump failed Bearings Failed in Wheels Numerous leaks in the wheels and drive train. I am not sure If I got unlucky or the build quality is poor. I have owned other high mileage vehicles without problem. I say pass and save yourself the trouble like me

Report Abuse

I like my 95.5

College Man, 02/27/2002
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1995.5 Rodeo about 2 weeks ago at a dealership. I figured I got a good deal at 6,800 with 59000 miles on it. It is a 3.3 V6 5sp LS with dual airbags and cd changer. The truck is a great choice for a poor college student. It looks sharp and has a rugged appearance that stands out on the road. My only complaint is that the breaks tend to grab when reversing occassionally.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rodeos for sale

Related Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles