Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Oasis LS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,562
|$2,173
|$2,464
|Clean
|$1,423
|$1,980
|$2,255
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,594
|$1,836
|Rough
|$868
|$1,208
|$1,417
Estimated values
1997 Isuzu Oasis S 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,071
|$2,353
|Clean
|$1,350
|$1,887
|$2,153
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,519
|$1,753
|Rough
|$824
|$1,152
|$1,353