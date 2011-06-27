Used 1997 Isuzu Oasis Minivan Consumer Reviews

Loved our Oasis Warren , 05/06/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We put 220,000 miles and only did recommended maintenance. The mechanic that services it said 300k miles was possible with very little expense. It is the mini-van that will not die! Report Abuse

average at best Roger , 04/26/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Worst thing about this car was the brakes. They had to be changed every 20000 miles. Car always sounded like a train coming to a stop. Burned up tires quickly too. Leaked quite a bit of oil. Had quirky electrical problems like windows and door locks not working. At one point the driver had to roll down the window and reach out to open the door from the outside. Used to hit my head on the tailgate when it was open. Road noise was a bit loud.Other than that we had the car for ten years and 152000 miles. Sold it when the exhaust manifold cracked.

Reliability Plus! karen brandon , 07/27/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been the most reliable vehicle I have owned. I have not had to do any work on this van, beyond regular maintanance, and I have driven almost 110,000. This is very important to me after having owned vehicles that were always in the shop and breaking down! My kids love the back seats that one can adjust to recline and the over head, behind the front seat rear air and heat contols! I can control the rear from the drivers seat, if necessary! The 3rd seat flips into the floor, which is great after dealing with other mini vans ... and taking heavy awkward seats in and out. We like the regular car back doors, too. Sliders never seem to work well ...

Oasis was a great van Catherine , 05/03/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought our Oasis new and are only selling it because my mom wants it now. We have enjoyed the features and reliability of this car; in fact, it was never into the dealer until it was 8 years old, and then it was for a recall problem that manifested itself by the car dying rather inconveniently. The only other problem was the automatic window opener thing required repair when a bolt fell out. We only put 83,000 miles on it but I know it would have put up with a lot more abuse if we had kept it longer!