Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good value - same as chevy S-10
I have owned this Hombre since it was new. Have only experienced a few problems. The front idler arm and pitman arm needed to be replaced and there was a small oil leak. It has plenty of power thanks to the V6. Also noteworthy is the addition of 4 wheel disc bakes. This is a terrific vehicle.
I Love My Hombre
After over 3 years, I love This truck.I have had a few minor problems, but Isuzu always fixed everything under warranty.This is my second Isuzu truck, and I keep going back to Isuzu due to the warranty that is offered.
m truck
Is a real good small truck. I have no problems with and gets good gas mileage. Fun to drive, easy to park, good gas mileage and no mechanical problems since I purchased my Isuzu. I put on a lot of miles and never have problems.
Isuzzu hombre
Nice truck I drive daily to work and play.
Little green truck
My 1998 Isuzu Hombre XS was fun to drive. I just sold it because of a move. The 5 speed manual and the clutch were easy to use. The engine needed new plugs and wires when I got it. I had it for 10 years and it ran great on the one set of plugs and wires I installed. Engine was smooth. Transmission was good, but there was occasional slight resistance putting it into reverse. Only problems I had was rust on the body, passenger door only locking with key from the outside and after about 19 years the AC stopped holding charge.
