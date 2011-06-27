  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Hombre
  4. Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre
  5. Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Hombre
5(80%)4(0%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Hombres for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,321 - $2,793
Used Hombre for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good value - same as chevy S-10

wowski, 09/20/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned this Hombre since it was new. Have only experienced a few problems. The front idler arm and pitman arm needed to be replaced and there was a small oil leak. It has plenty of power thanks to the V6. Also noteworthy is the addition of 4 wheel disc bakes. This is a terrific vehicle.

Report Abuse

I Love My Hombre

wolvesdaddy, 11/30/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

After over 3 years, I love This truck.I have had a few minor problems, but Isuzu always fixed everything under warranty.This is my second Isuzu truck, and I keep going back to Isuzu due to the warranty that is offered.

Report Abuse

m truck

sarkasian, 11/29/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Is a real good small truck. I have no problems with and gets good gas mileage. Fun to drive, easy to park, good gas mileage and no mechanical problems since I purchased my Isuzu. I put on a lot of miles and never have problems.

Report Abuse

Isuzzu hombre

Proud_toown_an_Isuzu, 11/29/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Nice truck I drive daily to work and play.

Report Abuse

Little green truck

Lan, 10/02/2018
XS 2dr Regular Cab SB
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My 1998 Isuzu Hombre XS was fun to drive. I just sold it because of a move. The 5 speed manual and the clutch were easy to use. The engine needed new plugs and wires when I got it. I had it for 10 years and it ran great on the one set of plugs and wires I installed. Engine was smooth. Transmission was good, but there was occasional slight resistance putting it into reverse. Only problems I had was rust on the body, passenger door only locking with key from the outside and after about 19 years the AC stopped holding charge.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Hombres for sale

Related Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles