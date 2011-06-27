Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Good value - same as chevy S-10 wowski , 09/20/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this Hombre since it was new. Have only experienced a few problems. The front idler arm and pitman arm needed to be replaced and there was a small oil leak. It has plenty of power thanks to the V6. Also noteworthy is the addition of 4 wheel disc bakes. This is a terrific vehicle. Report Abuse

I Love My Hombre wolvesdaddy , 11/30/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After over 3 years, I love This truck.I have had a few minor problems, but Isuzu always fixed everything under warranty.This is my second Isuzu truck, and I keep going back to Isuzu due to the warranty that is offered.

m truck sarkasian , 11/29/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Is a real good small truck. I have no problems with and gets good gas mileage. Fun to drive, easy to park, good gas mileage and no mechanical problems since I purchased my Isuzu. I put on a lot of miles and never have problems.

Isuzzu hombre Proud_toown_an_Isuzu , 11/29/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Nice truck I drive daily to work and play.