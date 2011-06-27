  1. Home
Used 1998 Isuzu Hombre Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Hombre
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG171722
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/370.0 mi.277.5/370.0 mi.370.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG171722
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm175 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.37.3 ft.37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.187.1 in.187.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3278 lbs.3024 lbs.3125 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.4200 lbs.4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.2 in.
Height63.9 in.63.9 in.63.2 in.
Maximum payload1154.0 lbs.1138.0 lbs.1138.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Standard Red
  • Copper Firemist Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
