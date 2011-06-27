  1. Home
Used 1997 Isuzu Hombre Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Hombre
4.0
4 reviews
160,000 miles and still running

kcbh, 08/18/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Lowered it 3" ft and bk and put on 17" rims/tires, it corners solidly. Truck is sliver with dark windows with retro wheels.I removed the rear bumper and applied a spray on bed liner. The 5 speed transmission still works good and the engine (2.2) runs fine but lifters clatter a bit. Constant 25-28 mpg. I've driven the truck for 152k miles and haven't ran into any more problems than you would any other cheap truck. AC compressor, heater core, ft end parts and a new radiator this year. Plus the normal maintenance parts. I'll spend a few hundred dollars a year to fix anything that goes wrong and have complete confidence that it will take me anywhere I only spent $3800 when it only had 8k miles.

Good lil' truck!

sprog, 02/11/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Got it new in 1/98. Have 125k on it now. Alternator went out at 110k, and A/C compressor went out at 113k. Replaced both coil packs recently, and one sensor was acting up - which directly affected the coil packs. Other than that - absolutely nothing has gone wrong. That ain't too bad for 13 years and that many miles. Very, very, very dependable unit. The tires can be a bit of a pain to change if you have a flat. Have actually had to take a sledge-hammer to the inner-sides of the tire to bang them off rims, but other than that small annoyance, this thing has been absolutely great to deal with.

Hombre is a disappointing Chevy S-10

scottyinco, 07/23/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is way under powered with the 4 cyl engine and 5 speed manual tranny. It's a gutless wonder. The A/C went out right after the 3 year warranty expired, and the battery ate itself from the inside out after 12 months. Driver door key works intermittently.

Hombre-Good Small Pick-Up

lawfr, 02/14/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Hombre "is what it is" and that's a small utilitarian pick-up truck. It could use some more power, but on the highway, once you attain cruising speed, you move right along no problem. This is a great well priced functional small pick-up. No mechanical problems, very comfortable seating, and easily accessible controls, and the air is cold.

