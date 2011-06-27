Used 2007 Isuzu Ascender S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,959
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.8/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4417 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees
Maximum payload1133 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Silver Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Currant Red Metallic
  • Arctic White/Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Onyx Black
  • Onyx Black/Gray Metallic
  • Bering Blue Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic/Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Bering Blue Metallic/Gray Metallic
  • Natural Suede Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, leather
  • Dark Gray/Light Gray, cloth
  • Ebony/Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony/Cashmere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/65R17 105S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
