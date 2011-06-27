Used 2007 Isuzu Ascender Consumer Reviews
Good SUV
I like my ASCENDER 2007, but don't like the front seat belts. They scratch my neck and I have to keep pulling them away for a while. The seat belts are too low. Also, the tire maintenance sensor lights went on the first week I bought it and they've been on for 3 years, even though the tires are brand new, including the spare tire! I wish it had keyless entry and better sound system. The center console is too fragile. Other than that, it is a good car to drive.
Our First Isuzu SUV
Being used to a big Dodge I was skeptical to purchase a smaller vehicle. Surprisingly the interior feels roomy with pretty good leg room. Fits my family and animals well. Handles wonderful in the snow and the ride is quite comfortable. I travel to CT a lot and this SUV is more than satisfactory in comfort for the long trips. I love the turning radius when parking especially in Boston. The engine has pretty good zip as I waited for a "Lag" when going up hills, but that never happened. The pick up was right on and the full frame gives the feeling of sturdiness. With all the outside recreational activities this SUV has supported us well!
Love My Ascender
We have had our ascender more than 2 years so far, and we love it. It has a great smooth ride, and is pretty much a rebadged trail blazer. The car literally is labeled GM everywhere except on the hood, and the steering wheel.
Losing Some Paint
After almost a year of ownership, overall I really like the vehicle. It handles the snow well and the ride is very good for an SUV. There is a problem of the paint getting blasted off on the flairs in front of the rear wheels.
great suv family car
we bought a new one in 2005 great truck, runs & drives great. so we seen a used one for sale with low miles and we knew how good are last one was so we bought it for our 2nd car.
