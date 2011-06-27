Used 2005 Isuzu Ascender SUV Consumer Reviews
Love my Assender S 4x4.
I have had my Isuzu Ascender for 11 years now and the only thing that went wrong is the gas gauge stopped working and the speakers on the passenger side stopped working that's it, rides great , quiet ride, good gas mileage 17/25 , pull's trailers great, so far so good, and love the 4x4, 139,000 and running great, running synthetic oil I feel is the best because it doesn't break down keep's it lubricity.
I would buy a second one!!!
It is a real shame that Isuzu will no longer offer personal automobiles as of January 1, 2009. My 2005 Ascender Limited is probably one of the best buys I have completed based on value and acquisition. I wrote my first review on this car on 6/05. I liked the car then and now I just love it. 72000 miles later the truck still has that new feel. When it was brand new the radio broke and it was fixed by the dealer promptly. Other than that just standard maintenance. Everything works on this SUV. Last time I rated the mileage as a 5. Now I'm rating it as a 7 as the truck will usualy do between 18 to 20 miles per gallon which is not bad for the size of truck that I am driving. No complaints.
Great Buy
This is my second Asscender. I love them its very dependable I have had this one soon to by 5 years other than regular maintenance only one shop repair has occurred in 5 years. This is the best SUV I have owned. I would recommend it to anyone.
Never Again!!
This car has been nothing but problems. First year we had it, AC motor went out and it took over a week to repair. Blower motor will start to weaken when AC runs for an extended period of time. Third year, speakers in rear and left front began working intermittently or not at all. At the same time the front passenger, rear driver side and hatch locks have worked intermittently. Both underneath panels under front seats where seat adjusters are located have broken loose due to inferior construction. We are NOT rough on this vehicle at all and it has not held up "cosmetically". Engine-wise, no problems, yet.
Lots of electrical probs starting at approx 80,000mi. Listed in order of failure: check engine light came on 'thermostat', speedometer, fuel gauge and oil pressure gauge at 105,000mi.
Dealer where I purchased the vehicle said none of the probs were covered under warranty because of the mileage. I called Isuzu corporate office and they said there is a "policy extension" on the fuel gauge to 120,000mi. The policy extension has a 'campaign number issued for it. " SB 13-04-S004 (fuel sensor).They referred me to another dealer who has ordered the part for the fuel gauge. However, they say the 'instrument cluster" needs to be replaced and it is not certain that the fuel gauge will work unless it is replaced and some or all of the probs may or may not work unless the instrument cluster is replaced. Footnote: A linkage part in the transmission shifted broke at approx 100,000mi
