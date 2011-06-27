Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender SUV Consumer Reviews

RIP ASCENDER :( skyye , 03/12/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My husband & I purchased our Ascender March 08, it being a car thats not really common we had our doubts but was exactly what we were looking for. We never had any problems on it except for an electrical problem which is common on these cars. When making sure this was the right car to purchase I searched reviews & found the most informative ones on this site so I wanted to make sure that I added my thoughts of this car on here but most importantly how well it handles in accidents. Last week my husband was involved in an accident with a drunk driver which totaled our Ascender but it handled extremely well. Definitely a 10 on safety!! Report Abuse

Going on 12 years together... Laverna Lopez , 05/24/2016 S 5-Passenger Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new in 2005. I have always had an Isuzu, my husband and I would buy a new one for me every 3 years. My 2004 ascender has moved to 3 states with me in the last 12 years, has over 177,000 miles and still runs great. Have never had to use my AAA in 12 years nor my Insurance. Have thought numerous times about trading it in and getting something new but I've never had a single issue with this vehicle ever..I've kept up maitance on it and have never had to take it in for any issues AT ALL! This is the best most reliable car I have ever owned!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 2003 Isuzu Ascender Pat K. , 10/22/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am really enjoying my Ascender. It has provided comfort, good mileage, and a lot of flattering comments from per- sons who had not seen an Ascender before. It has all the extras that I could ask for including an outstanding warranty. Report Abuse

A real surpise tmbhawaii , 01/21/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful very roomy and provides a smooth ride. Engine is very quiet. Report Abuse