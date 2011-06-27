Used 2004 Isuzu Ascender SUV Consumer Reviews
RIP ASCENDER :(
My husband & I purchased our Ascender March 08, it being a car thats not really common we had our doubts but was exactly what we were looking for. We never had any problems on it except for an electrical problem which is common on these cars. When making sure this was the right car to purchase I searched reviews & found the most informative ones on this site so I wanted to make sure that I added my thoughts of this car on here but most importantly how well it handles in accidents. Last week my husband was involved in an accident with a drunk driver which totaled our Ascender but it handled extremely well. Definitely a 10 on safety!!
Going on 12 years together...
I bought this car brand new in 2005. I have always had an Isuzu, my husband and I would buy a new one for me every 3 years. My 2004 ascender has moved to 3 states with me in the last 12 years, has over 177,000 miles and still runs great. Have never had to use my AAA in 12 years nor my Insurance. Have thought numerous times about trading it in and getting something new but I've never had a single issue with this vehicle ever..I've kept up maitance on it and have never had to take it in for any issues AT ALL! This is the best most reliable car I have ever owned!!
My 2003 Isuzu Ascender
I am really enjoying my Ascender. It has provided comfort, good mileage, and a lot of flattering comments from per- sons who had not seen an Ascender before. It has all the extras that I could ask for including an outstanding warranty.
A real surpise
very roomy and provides a smooth ride. Engine is very quiet.
Excellent SUV on and off road
This SUV has been fantastic. It drives like a truck on the highway, but off-road, it's phenomenal. Took it up a narrow, rocky, rutted pass over the Brider Mountains in Montana just for fun. It must be called Ascender because it can - ascend, that is. Went straight up the mountain like it was nothing! Beautiful and comfortable, too. Perfect for Montana winters.
