Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo SUV Consumer Reviews
My Friend, The Amigo
This is my first car and I have to say it's a road dog. It takes a licking and keeps on ticking. I have had it for over 10 months going on now and it's only in need of the regular oil change. I will admit that it's noisy but it's not perfect either. It has never left me on the road stranded and hopefully until I save up enough money to buy a new car it will continue to hold strong. I even installed a Pioneer Radio/CD/Aux Head unit w/ 2 10" inch Pioneer Subs with a 750watt amp and roadmaster speakers and for a small SUV it gets really loud. The tranny gives a little slip in the morning when I turn it on before going to work but I think it's because I need to let it warm up some more. But it rocks!
Fun SUV
I bought this SUV for my fist car. I had the two wheel drive, the mud and the snow still did not stop this great SUV. I never had to do any work to it. I got it with over 110k miles and just changed the oil. Fastest speed was 84 down hill but it cruised on the highway just fine at 65 for a 4 cylinder.
Good for a beater
I bought this Amigo with a bent valve. Fixed it up for about 200 bucks and I've put about 20k on the engine, it's running and driving fine, I just put new tires on it so I hope it lasts for awhile. For the mileage that's on it it is a good runner yet. I drive it about 400 miles a week and it is working great so far.
