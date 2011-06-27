Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Infiniti QX80 Ownership Experience
My 2015 QX80 is my second Infiniti full size SUV as I previously drove a 2006 QX56 which I still own as a third vehicle for our family. I put over 205,000 miles on the 2006 model, and had absolutely no problems. Great quality vehicle with outstanding ownership experience. When it came time to look at new vehicles I again did rigorous evaluation before purchasing my 2015 QX80. I looked at the Ford Expedition (I previously owned a 1997 model), the Lincoln Navigator (my wife drives a 2006 model), the Cadillac Escalade, the GMC Yukon Denali, the Chevy Tahoe LTZ, and the Toyota Sequoia Platinum. I am 6'-8" and immediately eliminated the Toyota Sequoia as I could not even sit in the driver seat due to the very short headroom as my head hit the ceiling even with the seat back reclined pretty significantly. I loved the legroom and headroom for all the GM products as they had best in class legroom, but GM still has not engineered a decent 3rd row seat to fold flat into the floor. While they advertise the new versions that way, in reality you lose at least 4" in the height of the cargo area as they have artificially raised the cargo floor to accommodate the third row seating when folded down. Legroom on their 3rd row seating was basically unusable. That left the Lincoln Navigator and the Ford Expedition, but there was simply no comparison when evaluating the quality of the vehicles between the Infiniti QX80 and the Ford and Lincoln products. I have been extremely pleased with the outstanding quality of my QX-80. With 400 horsepower it has plenty of power to provide effective performance for such a large, heavy vehicle. While it does not have sports car acceleration, if you are driving a full size SUV that is not a primary consideration. I have found the 5.6 liter engine to have plenty of power and zip and even when cruising at 70 mph there is still plenty of acceleration when you need to pass. The 315 horses available on my 2006 QX56 was adequate, and the new fuel injection on the QX80 provides a noticeable difference in power. The greatest improvements in with the QX-80 is in the changes made with technology to improve the ride and to make the driving experience safer. I have found the blind spot monitor to be a tremendous help, and the intelligent cruise control is an amazing technology to monitor what is happening with vehicles ahead of you to ensure safe distances are maintained. If you have not used this technology, you will love it as you can set the interval you are looking to maintain and the sensors on the vehicle do an amazing job of monitoring not only the vehicle immediately in front of you, but also the vehicle on ahead to determine if there is a potential safety hazard and will automatically adjust the set speed accordingly. The driving and passenger ride experience is incredibly comfortable. With the long wheel base, the quality of the seats, and the suspension system provides a luxury car ride for your passengers. I get so many compliments from those riding with me as to how incredibly comfortable the ride is as well as how impressed they are with the luxury finish. Infiniti has used very high quality materials and it is very evident in the look and feel of the vehicle. Even with the size of a full size SUV, the QX80 handles incredibly well for both highway driving, city driving, and the surround view cameras and sensors make it every easy to handle vehicle even in tight spaces. Turning radius is excellent for this size vehicle and I can actually U-turn in a much smaller radius than many passenger cars. This vehicle is a dream to drive on the highway as the ride is so comfortable, yet when needed the handling is very responsive. Another great advantage to a full size SUV is the amount of cargo you can haul in the cargo area behind the 2nd row, and if necessary with the second row captain seats folded down. I have hauled an incredible amount of gear in my vehicle multiple times over the past 27 months and having the voluminous cargo area is great. This is where it is so important at the elegant engineering of how the 3rd row seating folds into the floor. While I would agree with the other two reviews listed regarding the low end of the gas gauge accuracy, and at times the shifting of the transmission could be smoother, but that is only when you are really pushing the vehicle and need to accelerate quickly. Overall, to me these are very small issues compared to the overall quality and experience of owning this vehicle. The QX80 also has unique styling which you may either love or hate, but you won't look like every other full size SUV on the road. I personally really like the styling as it is not just a square box like so many of the competitors. The net is, I love my 2015 Infiniti QX80, and would highly recommend this vehicle to anyone. We have been so impressed with my QX80 we purchased a new 2017 QX60 for my wife to replace her old vehicle. She loves it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Extremely cushy, most roomy and reliable. Thirsty.
Don't go see this car if you're not prepared to buy it. You will fall in love with the interior- plush seats with a multitude of settings, heat/cooling options, quiet, the most spacious 3 row out there. Love this vehicle but wish was a hybrid/not so thirsty. 3 years in with my 2015 CPO Limited Edition and haven't done anything but change the oil- and I drive the heck out of it. Gets a solid 14 mpg.
- Performance
Infiniti Luv
Due to thid type of engine it needs a oil change every 5k miles which can be inconvienent. Gas gussler but what SUV is not. Wonderful car inside and out. Very perfect for a family of 4. We have 2 kids in carseats and this is the perfect size SUV
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Climate Control Issues very uncomfortable
When the Outside Temperature is between 40 & 60 degrees & the Vehicle Climate Control is Auto the center & floor Vents run 15 to 20 degrees warmer than the other vents making it uncomfortable. In order to keep your feet from sweating the outside vents have to be closed & the interior temperature is controlled by the center & floor vents (this is the only way to lower the temperature without having cold air come out of the Side Vents). Having the side vents closed makes your arm closest to the door cold when the outside temperature is in the 40s, unless you are wearing a jacket. I brought the vehicle back to the dealer I purchased it from they kept it for 4 days & told me that was normal. I placed a temperature gauges in the vents & photographed the Outside Airtemp reading and interior controls documenting the issue, I took the vehicle to another Infinity Dealer with the Presentation that illustrated the temperature difference between vents. The Service Adviser was great he contact the Infinity Rep & validated my concern. After another 24 hours without my vehicle the Answer from Infinity = all the QX80s have the same issue it is normal. It maybe normal for the QX80 however my Lexus or Toyota do not have a 20 degree split between vents, nor do I remember any other vehicle I have owned. This is a great vehicle, however if you live a 4 season climate twice a year you need to compensate for the Climate Control Anomaly. I would think the fix would be straight forward, either a sensor or software issue. The Climate Control issue will make me look at a different vehicle when the time comes for another SUV. The Gas issue described in another review is accurate - The Amber lite illuminates after using around 19 gallons, that doesn't bother me now that I know @ at 15mpg there is only 105 miles left in the tank if you drive easy. I generally fill all my vehicles at 1/4 tank
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Why buy anything else?
If you're worried about gas pricing, you can't afford this vehicle. Other than the 14 mpg rating, this is a wonderful SUV to own and drive. I'm now driving my third QX and will be driving the fourth as soon as I get some more miles on the 2015 in my garage. Every competitor vehicle I have ever been in was primarily plastic and drove like a forklift. There is nothing superior to this vehicle regardless of price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Related Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2006
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Buick Lucerne 2008 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2002
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2008
- Used Nissan Maxima 2003
- Used FIAT 500X 2019
- Used Lincoln Mark LT 2006 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2005
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 Mulsanne
- Audi RS 3 2020
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- Chevrolet Camaro 2022
- 2022 Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Corvette
- Chevrolet Equinox 2022
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- Chevrolet Traverse 2022
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2021
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
Research similar vehicles
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 1500
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- Honda Ridgeline 2021
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 Gladiator
- 2021 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Tacoma
Recommended
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2010 Truck Features Specs
- Chevrolet Camaro 2002 Convertible Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Features Specs
- Ford F-150 2009 Truck Features Specs
Other models
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class-Coupe in Livermore, CA
- Used Toyota Prius-V in Bolingbrook, IL
- Used Honda Accord-Crosstour in Philadelphia, PA
- Used Lexus RX-350L in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Chrysler Aspen in Bloomington, IN
- Used Chevrolet Trailblazer in Bolingbrook, IL
- Used Hyundai Equus in Franklin, TN
- Used Toyota Sequoia in Jurupa Valley, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cla-Class in Kenosha, WI
- Used Lincoln Aviator in Kansas City, KS
- Used Buick Regal in Sammamish, WA
- Used BMW X7 in Redwood City, CA
- Used Chevrolet Sonic in Burnsville, MN
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith in Fairfield, CA
- Used Cadillac Cts-Wagon in Cambridge, MA