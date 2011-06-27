Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 SUV Consumer Reviews

Great car with a couple problems S Scranton , 11/01/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned and loved my previous G35 Infiniti for several years and many other vehicles that were high and medium end vehicles. This is a great car but it has a couple engineering flaws that even Infiniti acknowledges. The first and most important is the outside temperature reporting. It's always wrong! Infiniti knows that the problem in placement of the temperature sensor next to the radiator. So, why not fix it? The outside temperature then drives the automatic temperature control in the vehicle. Another problem is blind side visibility. It's addressed with an add-on package at the factory, but cannot be added once you take delivery. Not to be a Scrooge, this vehicle deserves justice for the facile buggy it is. Fast, fun to drive, responsive and it has substantial room for luggage, garden equipment/supplies and dog cage used for our trips to the park. I'd buy it again, but engineering needs fine tuning, as alluded to above. Comment after 1 year: The new buyer comment is still on the money. Great car with above caveats. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it lindaw2 , 05/31/2015 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Have had my QX50 a week and love it. I am getting 19 mpg in all city driving, so not as dire as I feared. Haven't had it on the highway yet. It drives and rides like a dream. Love the wheat interior with moonlight white exterior. Absolutely no complaints.

very satisfied Joe Worsham , 09/01/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my wife and both of us love it. She loves the interior design, quality sound system and electronic features. I enjoy the smooth transmission and the added power of the 3.7 and quietness of the engine over the turbo noise in other small suv's. Handling is sharp and gives a good feel of the road. On highway the road noise is much lower than I experienced in other brands (especially the Honda CRV). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Lauries QX50 laurie mulvey , 11/21/2015 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I love this car! Handles like a charm! Has a lot of pickup compared to my FX35!! Absolutely recommend this vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value