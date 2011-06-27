  1. Home
Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 QX50
4.3
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great car with a couple problems

S Scranton, 11/01/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I have owned and loved my previous G35 Infiniti for several years and many other vehicles that were high and medium end vehicles. This is a great car but it has a couple engineering flaws that even Infiniti acknowledges. The first and most important is the outside temperature reporting. It's always wrong! Infiniti knows that the problem in placement of the temperature sensor next to the radiator. So, why not fix it? The outside temperature then drives the automatic temperature control in the vehicle. Another problem is blind side visibility. It's addressed with an add-on package at the factory, but cannot be added once you take delivery. Not to be a Scrooge, this vehicle deserves justice for the facile buggy it is. Fast, fun to drive, responsive and it has substantial room for luggage, garden equipment/supplies and dog cage used for our trips to the park. I'd buy it again, but engineering needs fine tuning, as alluded to above. Comment after 1 year: The new buyer comment is still on the money. Great car with above caveats.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love it

lindaw2, 05/31/2015
Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Have had my QX50 a week and love it. I am getting 19 mpg in all city driving, so not as dire as I feared. Haven't had it on the highway yet. It drives and rides like a dream. Love the wheat interior with moonlight white exterior. Absolutely no complaints.

very satisfied

Joe Worsham, 09/01/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for my wife and both of us love it. She loves the interior design, quality sound system and electronic features. I enjoy the smooth transmission and the added power of the 3.7 and quietness of the engine over the turbo noise in other small suv's. Handling is sharp and gives a good feel of the road. On highway the road noise is much lower than I experienced in other brands (especially the Honda CRV).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Lauries QX50

laurie mulvey, 11/21/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I love this car! Handles like a charm! Has a lot of pickup compared to my FX35!! Absolutely recommend this vehicle!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
"5 STAR BARGAIN"

oldtimecarguy, 09/21/2014
Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
34 of 50 people found this review helpful

Retired after 35 years in the Automobile Business. Researched the QX50 thoroughly before purchase. Can't drive it enough! It's that good! All day comfortable! Wonderful Power and Luxury! Negotiated a great deal! Naturally aspirated 6 cylinder engine with 325 horsepower.(No turbo or supercharger to worry about). Japanese reliability. My wife and I just returned from Pennsylvania, put on 1000 miles(24 MPG.) Great through the mountains. We put the rear seats forward for more storage and greater visibility. Don't hesitate to buy the QX50 or to compare it to anything else in it's class. 2014 Infinity QX50 AWD Journey. (Moonlight White). OH YEAH!!

