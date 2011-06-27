Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great car with a couple problems
S Scranton, 11/01/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful
I have owned and loved my previous G35 Infiniti for several years and many other vehicles that were high and medium end vehicles. This is a great car but it has a couple engineering flaws that even Infiniti acknowledges. The first and most important is the outside temperature reporting. It's always wrong! Infiniti knows that the problem in placement of the temperature sensor next to the radiator. So, why not fix it? The outside temperature then drives the automatic temperature control in the vehicle. Another problem is blind side visibility. It's addressed with an add-on package at the factory, but cannot be added once you take delivery. Not to be a Scrooge, this vehicle deserves justice for the facile buggy it is. Fast, fun to drive, responsive and it has substantial room for luggage, garden equipment/supplies and dog cage used for our trips to the park. I'd buy it again, but engineering needs fine tuning, as alluded to above. Comment after 1 year: The new buyer comment is still on the money. Great car with above caveats.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it
lindaw2, 05/31/2015
Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful
Have had my QX50 a week and love it. I am getting 19 mpg in all city driving, so not as dire as I feared. Haven't had it on the highway yet. It drives and rides like a dream. Love the wheat interior with moonlight white exterior. Absolutely no complaints.
Report Abuse
very satisfied
Joe Worsham, 09/01/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful
I bought this car for my wife and both of us love it. She loves the interior design, quality sound system and electronic features. I enjoy the smooth transmission and the added power of the 3.7 and quietness of the engine over the turbo noise in other small suv's. Handling is sharp and gives a good feel of the road. On highway the road noise is much lower than I experienced in other brands (especially the Honda CRV).
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lauries QX50
laurie mulvey, 11/21/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
11 of 13 people found this review helpful
I love this car! Handles like a charm! Has a lot of pickup compared to my FX35!! Absolutely recommend this vehicle!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
"5 STAR BARGAIN"
oldtimecarguy, 09/21/2014
Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
34 of 50 people found this review helpful
Retired after 35 years in the Automobile Business. Researched the QX50 thoroughly before purchase. Can't drive it enough! It's that good! All day comfortable! Wonderful Power and Luxury! Negotiated a great deal! Naturally aspirated 6 cylinder engine with 325 horsepower.(No turbo or supercharger to worry about). Japanese reliability. My wife and I just returned from Pennsylvania, put on 1000 miles(24 MPG.) Great through the mountains. We put the rear seats forward for more storage and greater visibility. Don't hesitate to buy the QX50 or to compare it to anything else in it's class. 2014 Infinity QX50 AWD Journey. (Moonlight White). OH YEAH!!
Report Abuse
Also consider these sponsored cars
Related Used 2015 INFINITI QX50 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 1999
- Used Kia Carnival 2006
- Used Audi Q7 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2004
- Used Ford Taurus 2006
- Used BMW M3 2001
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Audi RS 3 2019
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2019
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L News
- Ford Escape 2021
- Acura RDX 2021
- 2021 Subaru Outback
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
- GMC Yukon XL 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Ford F-150
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2021 Ridgeline
Other models to consider
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- 2021 Camry
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- Toyota 4Runner 2021
- 2021 Sienna
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2021
- Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2021
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2021 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Tesla Model S
- Honda Civic 2021
- 2021 Stinger
- Kia K5 2021
Other models
- Used Kia Sedona Grand Prairie TX
- Used Lexus IS 200t Surprise AZ
- Used Toyota Prius v Aurora IL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Joliet IL
- Used Hyundai Sonata Visalia CA
- Used INFINITI G Sedan Palmdale CA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cape Coral FL
- Used Jeep Cherokee Aurora IL
- Used Cadillac CT6 Palmdale CA
- Used Ford Explorer Trenton NJ
- Used Jaguar F-PACE Escondido CA
- Used Scion xB Littleton CO
- Used Ferrari California T Oceanside CA
- Used Lexus RX 350L Sunnyvale CA
- Used Cadillac SRX Henderson NV
- Used Chevrolet Malibu Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Cape Coral FL
- Used Lexus HS 250h Glendale AZ
- Used Volvo S80 Moreno Valley CA
- Used Cadillac CTS Glendale CA
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder Coral Springs FL
- Used Nissan Armada Kent WA
- Used Audi A4 allroad Grand Prairie TX
- Used Lexus CT 200h Cary NC
- Used Bentley Continental GT Speed Moreno Valley CA
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Thornton CO
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee Killeen TX
- Used McLaren 570S Yonkers NY
- Used Ford Focus ST Joliet IL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Santa Clarita CA