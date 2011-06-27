Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q70 Sedan
5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$57,343*
Total Cash Price
$35,613
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$72,826*
Total Cash Price
$45,229
L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$72,826*
Total Cash Price
$45,229
5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,077*
Total Cash Price
$39,174
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,637*
Total Cash Price
$37,038
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,854*
Total Cash Price
$50,214
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$84,294*
Total Cash Price
$52,351
Hybrid LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$82,000*
Total Cash Price
$50,927
L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,077*
Total Cash Price
$39,174
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$6,244
|Maintenance
|$913
|$1,751
|$2,307
|$1,298
|$2,131
|$8,400
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,153
|$591
|$725
|$2,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,903
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,087
|Financing
|$1,915
|$1,541
|$1,140
|$713
|$258
|$5,567
|Depreciation
|$7,760
|$3,713
|$3,267
|$2,897
|$2,599
|$20,236
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,991
|$10,656
|$11,627
|$9,370
|$9,699
|$57,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,494
|$1,538
|$1,585
|$1,632
|$1,681
|$7,930
|Maintenance
|$1,160
|$2,224
|$2,930
|$1,648
|$2,706
|$10,668
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,464
|$751
|$921
|$3,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,417
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,650
|Financing
|$2,432
|$1,957
|$1,448
|$906
|$328
|$7,070
|Depreciation
|$9,855
|$4,716
|$4,149
|$3,679
|$3,301
|$25,700
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,309
|$13,533
|$14,766
|$11,900
|$12,318
|$72,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,494
|$1,538
|$1,585
|$1,632
|$1,681
|$7,930
|Maintenance
|$1,160
|$2,224
|$2,930
|$1,648
|$2,706
|$10,668
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,464
|$751
|$921
|$3,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,417
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,650
|Financing
|$2,432
|$1,957
|$1,448
|$906
|$328
|$7,070
|Depreciation
|$9,855
|$4,716
|$4,149
|$3,679
|$3,301
|$25,700
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,040
|$3,132
|$3,226
|$3,322
|$15,672
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,309
|$13,533
|$14,766
|$11,900
|$12,318
|$72,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$6,868
|Maintenance
|$1,004
|$1,926
|$2,538
|$1,428
|$2,344
|$9,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,268
|$650
|$798
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,093
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,296
|Financing
|$2,107
|$1,695
|$1,254
|$784
|$284
|$6,124
|Depreciation
|$8,536
|$4,084
|$3,594
|$3,187
|$2,859
|$22,260
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,590
|$11,722
|$12,790
|$10,307
|$10,669
|$63,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,223
|$1,259
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$1,377
|$6,494
|Maintenance
|$950
|$1,821
|$2,399
|$1,350
|$2,216
|$8,736
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,199
|$615
|$754
|$2,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,979
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,170
|Financing
|$1,992
|$1,603
|$1,186
|$742
|$268
|$5,790
|Depreciation
|$8,070
|$3,862
|$3,398
|$3,013
|$2,703
|$21,045
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,631
|$11,082
|$12,092
|$9,745
|$10,087
|$59,637
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,760
|$1,812
|$1,867
|$8,804
|Maintenance
|$1,287
|$2,469
|$3,253
|$1,830
|$3,005
|$11,844
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,626
|$833
|$1,022
|$3,481
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,683
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,943
|Financing
|$2,700
|$2,173
|$1,607
|$1,005
|$364
|$7,849
|Depreciation
|$10,942
|$5,235
|$4,606
|$4,085
|$3,665
|$28,533
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,547
|$15,025
|$16,394
|$13,212
|$13,676
|$80,854
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,729
|$1,780
|$1,835
|$1,889
|$1,946
|$9,179
|Maintenance
|$1,342
|$2,574
|$3,391
|$1,908
|$3,133
|$12,348
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,695
|$869
|$1,066
|$3,629
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,797
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,068
|Financing
|$2,815
|$2,265
|$1,676
|$1,048
|$379
|$8,183
|Depreciation
|$11,407
|$5,458
|$4,802
|$4,259
|$3,821
|$29,747
|Fuel
|$3,416
|$3,519
|$3,625
|$3,734
|$3,846
|$18,140
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,507
|$15,664
|$17,092
|$13,774
|$14,258
|$84,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan Hybrid LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,682
|$1,732
|$1,785
|$1,838
|$1,893
|$8,929
|Maintenance
|$1,306
|$2,504
|$3,299
|$1,856
|$3,047
|$12,012
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,649
|$845
|$1,037
|$3,531
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,721
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,984
|Financing
|$2,738
|$2,204
|$1,630
|$1,020
|$369
|$7,961
|Depreciation
|$11,097
|$5,310
|$4,672
|$4,143
|$3,717
|$28,937
|Fuel
|$3,323
|$3,423
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,741
|$17,646
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,867
|$15,238
|$16,627
|$13,399
|$13,870
|$82,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Q70 Sedan L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$6,868
|Maintenance
|$1,004
|$1,926
|$2,538
|$1,428
|$2,344
|$9,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,268
|$650
|$798
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,093
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,296
|Financing
|$2,107
|$1,695
|$1,254
|$784
|$284
|$6,124
|Depreciation
|$8,536
|$4,084
|$3,594
|$3,187
|$2,859
|$22,260
|Fuel
|$2,556
|$2,633
|$2,713
|$2,794
|$2,878
|$13,574
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,590
|$11,722
|$12,790
|$10,307
|$10,669
|$63,077
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Q70
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 INFINITI Q70 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 INFINITI Q70 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019