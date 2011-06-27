Used 2017 INFINITI Q60 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

4 out of 5 stars A wonderful GT car with a dual personality Jon Michaels , 03/17/2017 Red Sport 400 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I am a month in to owning the Q60S Red Sport 400. I have owned BMWs (740i, 540i & M5) & Audis (S4 Cabrio and S5 Coupe) in the past as comparison. The exterior appearance is stunning. Like truly breathtaking. I find myself walking backwards away from the car so I can look at it more. The interior design is very well done. The front seats are magic. Just outstanding from a comfort & lateral stability standpoint. Engine performance can be described as a giggle machine with a start button. Just mash the throttle and laugh. The 400bhp & 350ft/lb of torque are available from 2500 RPMs all the way to redline. My favorite move is when I am on the open freeway & impatiently slogging along behind some snow bird doing 55 in a 65 zone. I lightly tug the downshift paddle twice to take me to 5th gear and bury the boot. Good lord, the acceleration is instant and fantastic! Within a few seconds I am doing 100MPH and rushing quickly towards 120MPH if I'm not careful. I've had the car up to 125MPH so far and the stability & smoothness inspires a ton of confidence. The car just seems to sit down on its haunches the faster you go. I set the "Personal" mode on the Infiniti Drive Mode to "Sport+" engine with "Standard" steering and suspension. This gives me the truest GT experience with instant throttle response & a nice, soft, cushy ride. If I know I will be on the twisties, I'll choose "Sport+" mode across the board. The Bose sound system is hands-down the best sounding system I've heard in any car. I know, I know. No highs, no lows, it's gotta be a Bose. That may have been true five years ago, but this system, in this particular car is brilliant. So perfectly clean, with large bass response (no annoying rattle) and crisp highs that just sing. Maybe the Mark Levinson system in the Lexus LS600H is better, but then you're paying $120k for a sedan, so... Handling is so good to the point where it's annoying. I cannot seem to get the car to oversteer or understeer. It just corners with complete neutrality. If I turn off the dynamic anti-skid nannies I could probably get the car to slide some, but I am reticent to do that until I have a better feel for the 16lb/ft of turbo boost coming from the twin chargers. You don't want to get into a slide and have your turbos kick in before the apex! Braking is strong and linear. I adapted to the brakes the first day, which is a testament to how well -- and predictably -- they stop. The car comes with so much safety technology, you almost have to be an imbecile to get into a wreck. I'm sure I can personally figure out a way, as I lean towards the imbecilic, but truly, any normal person is safer in this car than in Fort Knox. Ok, now for the less than stellar. First, the steering. The DAS steering is as vague as everyone says it is. It's really designed and set up for long trips where comfort and low-fatigue are more important than feeling connected to the car. I wish there was a way to turn it off. Shift response is inconsistent. Downshifts under light acceleration come when they feel like it. Downshifts under hard acceleration come fairly quickly, but if you've ever driven a Porsche with the PDK dual clutch, the Q60 Red Sport ain't even in the same universe. Again, you're paying less than half the price, so... Still, for $62k, you'd think a less awesome dual clutch auto-trans would be mated to this terrific engine. As lovely as the interior is, I have a few nits. There are some very specific areas where the materials chosen are just plain cheap AF. The lower part of the interior door assembly for example. Cheap plastic. The inside of the glove box, center console storage and cigarette lighter opening... The cheapest felt-like substance known to man. Like those 1970s glow-in-the-dark posters with the black fuzzy crap? Yeah, that stuff (they still make that shizz?). The rocker switch for the aforementioned Infiniti Drive Mode, and the Audi-like circular mouse control are made of hollow chromed plastic that don't feel stout when you're pulling, pushing or twisting them. Guys, really? Use real aluminum for these things for goodness sakes! We have seat heat and steering wheel heat, but we do not have seat ventilation/cooling. This is a big deal to me because I live in Phoenix, AZ. I almost didn't buy the car because of this. Infiniti offers seat ventilation on many of their other models -- as do Honda, Toyota, Ford, Chevy, Opel, Kia and Hyundai. I love these seats, but I won't have a sexual relationship with them until they have ventilation. Lastly, the exhaust note. There really isn't one. When you first start the car, there is slight growl that seems promising but once the engine speed dies down to idle, the car is almost as quiet as a Tesla. If you put the car in "Sport+" mode, Infiniti figured out a way to pump some exhaust noise into the cabin to remind you that you have hair on your chest, but it's just not aggressive or loud enough. I'm sitting on 400HP baby! Remind me! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars Comparison: 3.7 VQ, 3.0tt, 3.0tt Red Sport Dan , 11/19/2017 Red Sport 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 38 of 46 people found this review helpful This review is for the Red Sport AWD Q60. I test drove the 300 hp version (for a week) and I decided to buy the 400 hp version. The 300 hp VR feels similar to the 3.7 VQ engine in overall power (I had a 2014 Q50); with more low end torque on the VR that runs out of juice at around 4.5K, while the naturally aspirated VQ is still going strong to 6.5K. The VR will be quicker off the line, and will feel faster when driving around town. The Red Sport version, on the other hand, is an entirely different animal. Much quicker from stop and awesome when needing to quickly merge with oncoming traffic on highway ramps in Chicagoland. There is a slight turbo lag right off the line and the transmission can be slightly sluggish when shifting in lower gears. Using the paddle shifters make this issue much worse, so I'd just keep the car in automatic and in Sport + mode for the quickest shifting. The only way that you even notice any of this is because the VR engine in the Red Sport is so much quicker off the line than the older VQ engine; which had the same 7 speed auto transmission. I would make three suggestions with regards to choosing options for the Q60. First, you'll want blind spot monitors and driver assistance features; as it is saved me MANY times from changing lanes into a car that was riding behind me in my blind spot. The Q50's visibility was fine without this feature, but the more sexy Q60 profile has one major limitation; massive rear quarter blind spots. Also, the around view monitor allows you to park this car effortlessly, without curbing your wheels. Second, if you enjoy performance oriented driving, I'd skip the Direct Adaptive Steering. Version 2.0 is better, but it still needs further refinement. The standard electric steering is quite good; much better than the older VQs hydraulic rack. Most reviews of this car that complain about the Q60s steering have a fully loaded Q60; with the DAS option. What a shame, as the standard rack is excellent. The only trade off is that you do loose some additional features that are packaged with DAS (adaptive cruse control, lane keeping, etc.). However, Infiniti still gives you 2 settings for the electric steering; standard and sport, which is great and fine for most people. Third, please consider changing out those horrible run flat OEM tires! The handling, ride quality, steering, and braking all improve significantly. A tire change completely transforms this car. You have no idea how well this car can perform with better tires. The Run Flats on the Red Sport can kick the back end out of the car when you take a sharp turn and it will hydroplane in heavy rain. I wouldn't even attempt to use these in the snow. Cornering also feels unstable with stock tires and the steering is way too heavy. Did I mention that the ride is brutal with the Run Flats, even in the "comfort" mode? Before I changed the tires, I considered returning the Q60 due to the very harsh ride quality. This would have been a huge mistake! As with the DAS optioned on almost all test cars, all reviews that I've read that complain about both the handling and the ride quality... are also using the OEM Run Flats. (Continental DWS 06s go very well with this model). Also, I must say that I am happy the the gas millage. I average 23 mpg with mixed highway / city driving. I got 21 mpg with the 3.7 VQ. Mileage actually improved with the addition of 72 hp! Thanks twin turbos and better cooling. Lastly, if you shop around you can get some really great deals on this car. (A well-optioned Q60 Red Sport AWD can be had for the mid-50Ks). Cross shopping, I felt that I would probably need to jump to around 80k+ to improve on this car's performance. Even then, you may not be able to match the Q60's good looks. Yes, I'm looking at you Lexus LC! Oh, one last comment, the sport seats in the Q60 are amazingly comfortable compared to my older Q50s, and even the current Q50s, seats. No back problems at all on a 750 mile one-day drive! Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars Buy it. TJ Saye , 02/07/2018 Red Sport 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Listen, I realize there are a lot of good options in this price range. I know because I've owned most of them. I've been driving the Red Sport now for just under a year... and I'm very, very pleased with the purchase. It's a beautiful car. Inside and out. Fun to drive. Fast enough. In general terms, there aren't many on the road here in Chicagoland... so it gets a ton of looks and comments. I also splurged for the lit front logo, which really pops the car at night. Very sharp. The other thing that separated this vehicles from similar options was the AWD. It handles like gem in poor conditions. Sure, sharp turns on a road with four inches of snow is going to create some sliding (like yesterday with my wife yelling at me) but all in all, it handles very well in bad conditions. I have a steep driveway which looks menacing in snow... and it conquers it like a Jeep during each snow storm. Heck, I pass Jeeps in the snow in this car. So, no problems or worries in bad weather. Yes, there are some imperfections. There's some repetitiveness with controls. Also, while the car does have a backup camera, there's no sensor. Since the vehicle is a sports car... there are times when it's difficult to see what's behind you... and without the sensor... near impossible if another car or person is rolling through a parking lot behind you. One more thing, the car is really beautiful, however, I think they should have added a few more external design options to clearly differentiate it as a Red Sport. At first glance, it really looks the same as other Q60's--and it's not. That's pretty much it. I love the car and would highly recommend it to anyone interested. Safety 4 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 4 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Electronic steering is great! John , 08/16/2018 Red Sport 400 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful I have read a lot of reviews bashing the electronic steering. Unless you have a stage coach, having a feel for every pebble on the road an be cumbersome, on long trips. The Q60 is a Grand Touring style coupe. It gives comfort and performance in one package. I have leased the 2017 and 2018 red sport models. The first a rwd and the second awd. The Bose sound system is great. The collision avoidance works very well, and the pro pilot assist greatly reduces fatigue on long road trips. Whenever I drive a car without the electronic steering it feel very tedious to drive. I suppose those that don't like it or compare it to a playstation or xbox, just haven't had enough time behind the wheel of a Q60 to realize that it is a good thing. The acceleration in this car is very very nice. It is a beautiful car that brings admirers everytime I go anywhere. Mercedes style looks boring, Volkswagon interiors are cheap and BMW doesn't bring the bang for the buck. Hands down the Infinity Q60 is a worthy successor of the G35 and G37 of yore. This car drives at 160mph as smooth as 20mph. Anyone looking for road feel should drive a hydraulically assisted steering vehicle on gravel roads. I like my drive smooth as possible without having to fight the steering wheel. Way to go Infinity! Performance 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse