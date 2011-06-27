  1. Home
Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Q60 Convertible
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Powerful and beautiful car

Kemcculla, 05/13/2021
Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great car, fun to drive, plenty of power. Beautiful profile and style. No trunk of back seat room but then we didn't buy this car looking for that! It is the perfect 'wind in your hair' nice weather "DINK" (dual income no kids) car. We get looks and thumbs up every time we drive her. Wish Infiniti would bring back this beauty- bet they would sell a few. #infinitusa take note

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
