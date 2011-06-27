2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$54,250
Save as much as $6,813
Luxury Sport sedan...Red Sport @ 400HP sleeper
Denny O, 02/01/2020
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful
Have a 2020 Red Sport AWD in Majestic White. Very beautiful styling and interior. Lots of functional gadgets and comes fully loaded in the base model. Engine is a dream, almost scary acceleration in sport plus mode. Only negative are the bad reviews of the OEM Dunlop run flats.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bad to the bone
Lester McLean, 12/05/2020
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
With 400 horses under the hood and nice looking lines you can’t beat for the price. Yes BMW and Mercedes and others offered more but with price tag $20,000 higher.
