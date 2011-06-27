2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars

Denny O , 02/01/2020 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Have a 2020 Red Sport AWD in Majestic White. Very beautiful styling and interior. Lots of functional gadgets and comes fully loaded in the base model. Engine is a dream, almost scary acceleration in sport plus mode. Only negative are the bad reviews of the OEM Dunlop run flats.