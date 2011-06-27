  1. Home
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Consumer Reviews

Luxury Sport sedan...Red Sport @ 400HP sleeper

Denny O, 02/01/2020
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Have a 2020 Red Sport AWD in Majestic White. Very beautiful styling and interior. Lots of functional gadgets and comes fully loaded in the base model. Engine is a dream, almost scary acceleration in sport plus mode. Only negative are the bad reviews of the OEM Dunlop run flats.

5 out of 5 stars

Bad to the bone

Lester McLean, 12/05/2020
RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

With 400 horses under the hood and nice looking lines you can’t beat for the price. Yes BMW and Mercedes and others offered more but with price tag $20,000 higher.

