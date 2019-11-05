2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400
2020 Infiniti Q50 Review
- Turbocharged V6 engines pack plenty of power
- Comfortable front and rear seats
- Interior design looks dated and plain
- Operation of advanced driving aids lacks refinement
- Convoluted infotainment system operation
- Most rivals do it better for a similar price
- Base 2.0T Pure trim has been replaced by the 3.0T Pure
- Revised infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- New Edition 30 trim
- Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014
Infiniti has been using its Q-based alphanumeric naming convention for a few years now, but it can still be hard to keep track of what's what. The Infiniti Q50 is the brand's entry-level luxury sport sedan, which debuted back in 2014 as a replacement for the Infiniti G sedans. Considering its age and lineage, this 2020 model is far from being the freshest or most exciting model in the class.
Our verdict
The Infiniti Q50 has a curious and often confusing mix of design. On the performance side, the engine is powerful, but the lifeless steering and middling tires quash any sporting intentions. Inside, you'll find comfortable seats, but the clumsy and cluttered two-screen infotainment system will exasperate even the most tech-savvy users. Other sedans are simply more cohesive and refined for similar money.
How does the Q50 drive?
There's still some life left in the Q50, and that's mostly thanks to its standard turbocharged V6 engine. It revs smoothly and makes ample power. The Q50 is quicker than the average small luxury sedan too. In our testing it needed only 5.4 seconds to get to 60 mph. Merging into traffic is a breeze. The Q50's brake pedal makes it easy to stop smoothly in typical driving, though actual braking performance isn't as good. Our test car needed 123 feet to stop from 60 mph in our emergency-stop test. Most competitors stop about 10 feet shorter.
Handling capability and steering feel are disappointing. The Q50's fully electric system bypasses the usual mechanical connection to the front wheels and all but eliminates feedback and accuracy. There might be a proper sport sedan hiding in here somewhere, but the Q50's meddling electronic systems make it hard to drive this car smoothly or enjoyably.
How comfortable is the Q50?
The front seats are comfortable even on long drives. Rear passengers will be pretty comfortable. But the Q50's ride comfort, or lack thereof, takes its toll. The Q50 feels almost constantly busy on anything but a perfectly smooth road. Driving over even moderately sized imperfections is noticeably jarring.
Interior noise is dominated by road noise from other vehicles, especially at highway speeds. Thin windows and minimal door insulation are the likely culprits. Thankfully, the engine omits a pleasant, quiet whir, even under full throttle. The climate control system works pretty well for keeping a set temperature, but the controls aren't logically arranged.
How’s the interior?
Front passengers won't have any issues getting in or out of the Q50, and the driver's seat and steering wheel have plenty of adjustment so you can find a comfortable position. Taller rear passengers will need to mind their heads and feet when getting in. Visibility out of the front and sides is better than average thanks to the Q50's slim roof pillars, but the short rear window and high trunklid compromise the view to the rear.
The big demerit here is the Q50's control layout. The dual-screen layout is just odd and makes finding and operating controls a lot harder than it should be. Infiniti needs a do-over.
How’s the tech?
Without a doubt, this is the most disappointing part of the Q50 experience. The dual-screen infotainment system is a patchwork of mismatched fonts, resolutions and menus that will confound most buyers used to well-integrated technology. We experienced many navigation glitches and hours of frustration attempting to memorize the menu architecture. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard but doesn't eliminate the exasperation of simply using the Q50.
We found some of the Q50's driver aids to be overly sensitive to the point where we turned them off. Adaptive cruise did work well, but Infiniti's Active Trace Control, which uses predictive technology to aid in performance driving, is clumsy and not really effective.
How’s the storage?
The generous trunk opening is nice to have, but the fairly prominent wheelwells intrude into the cargo area. Trunk hinges are mounted on the outside of the cargo area, allowing you to load the Q50 to capacity without risk of damaging items when you close the lid. The rear seats fold down, but the resulting opening into the cabin is small and not very useful.
Inside, the cupholders will need to do most of the daily heavy lifting since there's no convenient place to store something the size of a smartphone. There is a flip-up door in front of the shift lever, but it's better suited for access cards or smaller items like a pack of chewing gum. The center console storage is compromised by USB and power ports.
How economical is the Q50?
We tested the all-wheel-drive Q50 (non-Red Sport), which has EPA-estimated fuel economy of 22 mpg (19 city/27 highway). V6-powered competitors post similar figures. Pleasingly, our test car easily met those estimates, and on our 115-mile evaluation route, our Q50 returned an impressive 25 mpg. The Q50's fuel tank is pretty big too.
Is the Q50 a good value?
The Q50 comes with a lot of style and a decent amount of power, but it falls a bit short in terms of premium content. At first glance, the interior seems to be well equipped for the modern driver, but upon closer inspection, it trails many competitors in technology and trimmings. Fit and finish is up to the mark, but the many materials and styles run counter to a more appealing simple design scheme. The busy approach detracts from the car's luxurious feel.
Wildcard
Infiniti purports that the Q50 offers both thrills and luxury, but even with its turbocharged V6 engine and reconstructed leather seats, the Q50 falls short of offering a true luxurious or sporting experience. Deep beneath the piles of modern technology lies the bones and the feel of the old, and much-appreciated, G37 sedan. But time and lack of real development and fine-tuning have saddled a solid chassis with a disappointing numbness.
Which Q50 does Edmunds recommend?
INFINITI Q50 models
The 2020 Infiniti Q50 is available in five trim levels: 3.0t Pure, 3.0t Luxe, Edition 30, 3.0t Sport and Red Sport 400. Most models feature a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (300 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque), but the Red Sport 400 increases output to 400 hp and 350 lb-ft. A seven-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is offered on all trims.
Sponsored cars related to the Q50
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 INFINITI Q50.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- engine
- acceleration
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
Have a 2020 Red Sport AWD in Majestic White. Very beautiful styling and interior. Lots of functional gadgets and comes fully loaded in the base model. Engine is a dream, almost scary acceleration in sport plus mode. Only negative are the bad reviews of the OEM Dunlop run flats.
Features & Specs
|RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$56,250
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
|RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MSRP
|$54,250
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Q50 safety features:
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Automatically hits the brakes if an object enters your path or if an oncoming car is detected when the vehicle is backing up.
- Around View Monitor
- Takes the guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spaces by giving you a view of the car from above.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Warns if traffic ahead is slowing, even two cars ahead, and will apply the brakes if you don't act in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Infiniti Q50 vs. the competition
Infiniti Q50 vs. Audi A4
Like the Q50, the A4 is one of the older sedans on the market (it was last redesigned for the 2017 model year). But the A4's advantages in design, interior layout and technology features are greater than you might expect. It's the one to get if you enjoy a premium-looking cabin. Go with the Q50 for quicker performance at a lower price.
Infiniti Q50 vs. Volvo S60
The Volvo S60 is a wonderful alternative to the dominant German sedans. Its unique Scandinavian design is refreshing, and overall performance is more exciting than you might equate with Volvo. It's also very comfortable and has a lot of available advanced safety features and driver assistants.
Infiniti Q50 vs. Genesis G70
The Genesis G70 wowed us with its surprisingly sporty performance, making it one of the most fun-to-drive sedans in its class. It further benefits from evocative styling, a lot of features for the money, and a very generous warranty. In many ways, the G70 has the Q50 beat.
FAQ
Is the INFINITI Q50 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 INFINITI Q50?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 INFINITI Q50:
- Base 2.0T Pure trim has been replaced by the 3.0T Pure
- Revised infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- New Edition 30 trim
- Part of the first Q50 generation introduced for 2014
Is the INFINITI Q50 reliable?
Is the 2020 INFINITI Q50 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 INFINITI Q50?
The least-expensive 2020 INFINITI Q50 is the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,250.
Other versions include:
- RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $56,250
- RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $54,250
What are the different models of INFINITI Q50?
More about the 2020 INFINITI Q50
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Overview
The 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 is offered in the following styles: RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), and RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Q50 RED SPORT 400 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Q50 RED SPORT 400.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Q50 RED SPORT 400 featuring deep dives into trim levels including RED SPORT 400, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400?
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A)
The 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $58,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is trending $5,939 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,939 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,256.
The average savings for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) is 10.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 RED SPORT 400 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400s are available in my area?
2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Listings and Inventory
There are currently 2 new 2020 [object Object] Q50 RED SPORT 400s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $57,275 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,720 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Q50 RED SPORT 400 available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Q50 RED SPORT 400 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 Q50 RED SPORT 400 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI Q50 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,216.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,699.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 and all available trim types: RED SPORT 400, RED SPORT 400. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related 2020 INFINITI Q50 RED SPORT 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017
- Used BMW 3 Series 2016
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2018
- Used Jeep Renegade 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 QX80
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- 2019 QX30
- 2019 Q70
- 2019 INFINITI QX50
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- Kia K5 2021
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2020 Nissan Versa