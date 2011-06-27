Used 2006 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews
2006 Q45s
I have owned 1993 & 1996 Q45. The 2006 Q45s ride is exemplary and far superior to the others. The vehicle allows you to feel the road like a real sports car and yet, ridding in luxury. NOT EVERYONE HAS ONE! Mileage not bad for a V8,340hp. Design allows the car to speed up without wind noise. To bad 2007 will not see one; however, I am told that in 2008 the Q is coming back with a vengeance.
INFINITI Q45
This car is understated elegance. It is truly a great car that has been mostly ignored by the reviewers and the buyers. I also owned a 1992 Q45. it was also a great car. i never had a problem with either cars. D.E.
Last of the Q45 line?
Motor Trend's September 2006 new car review issue did not include a snap shot of the 2007 Q45 leading me to believe that 2006 may be its last year for the US market. Sales of the 2005 models approached Rolls-Royce Phantom levels in the US (only an average of about 22 per state) and fewer still in 2006 (anyone have the US figure through June?) and the failure to even publish a 2006 sales brochure (Infiniti sent me a 2005), though they do e-mail you a four-page 2006 brochure in .pdf led me to this conclusion. The only model produced in 2006 is the Q45s. The very successful M45 might be poised to replace the Q45. If true, I might be willing to part with my showroom Q45s for the right price.
Q-45 is the "King of Luxury"!!
This car is the best in its class. It is pure luxury!! They need to make 20 inch chrome wheels an option for the Q!!
Sponsored cars related to the Q45
Related Used 2006 INFINITI Q45 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60