Used 2006 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

2006 Q45s ESR , 10/11/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned 1993 & 1996 Q45. The 2006 Q45s ride is exemplary and far superior to the others. The vehicle allows you to feel the road like a real sports car and yet, ridding in luxury. NOT EVERYONE HAS ONE! Mileage not bad for a V8,340hp. Design allows the car to speed up without wind noise. To bad 2007 will not see one; however, I am told that in 2008 the Q is coming back with a vengeance.

INFINITI Q45 DON EASTBOURN , 05/30/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is understated elegance. It is truly a great car that has been mostly ignored by the reviewers and the buyers. I also owned a 1992 Q45. it was also a great car. i never had a problem with either cars. D.E.

Last of the Q45 line? Guy , 07/27/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Motor Trend's September 2006 new car review issue did not include a snap shot of the 2007 Q45 leading me to believe that 2006 may be its last year for the US market. Sales of the 2005 models approached Rolls-Royce Phantom levels in the US (only an average of about 22 per state) and fewer still in 2006 (anyone have the US figure through June?) and the failure to even publish a 2006 sales brochure (Infiniti sent me a 2005), though they do e-mail you a four-page 2006 brochure in .pdf led me to this conclusion. The only model produced in 2006 is the Q45s. The very successful M45 might be poised to replace the Q45. If true, I might be willing to part with my showroom Q45s for the right price.