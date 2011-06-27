Used 2003 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bullet Proof Reliability - Incredible Performance
What we want in a car is a little like the work we what from our car mechanic, i.e. - Fast & Cheap & Good. The trouble is... you only get to pick two because the holy trinity of all three is as elusive as a Powerball Jackpot. So what most of us look for in a car is a balance between the car world's current holy trinity of Performance & Reliability & Fuel Economy. I believe that this is exactly what F50 Q owners have done. These cars are unbelievably well put together and their performance (esp. if the car is equipped with the Sport package) is enough to make most full sized BMW owners wish weren't so pretentious. Fuel Economy is the bit that lags at about 17/22 but what a car!!
AMAZING VEHICLE!
this is an amazing car. I cross shopped it with every car thinkable..had budget of $100,000 but still got the Q....very amazing!
Best Kept Secret Ever
I purchased my preowned (one-owner) 2003 Luxury Edition this past August, and got it for peanuts (the sticker on this car when new was $62,750). This is my 3rd Q45. After driving my 1997 Touring edition for over 168,000 miles with no major repairs needed, I was looking for a newer replacement. At the price I paid, I could not pass this car by even though it is 8 years old. This car is amazing and I still can't believe it did not do better from a sales perspective. I've owned Mercedes, BMW's, Acura, & Lexus and none of those cars can match the features, ride, performance and fantastic reliability. In case you can't tell, I love this car.
Good Stuff Cheap
I just bought an '03 Q45 in pristine condition. The luxury options on this car are more than generous. The power of the engine is amazing too. It doesn't seem to handle as taut as the 03/04 M45s but it does drive a lot smoother though. This generation Q45 is attractive and comparably equipped as the likes other Asian and Euro vehicles within this "new" price segment.
Fun to Drive Luxury
Best valued luxury car ever. Dealer support is excellent. Have achieved 21 MPG on commutes after learning what works, but expect 17 if you like to experience the 340 hp. This car never fails to impress passengers who comment on the excellent ride. Loves to run at higher speeds
