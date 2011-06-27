Used 2008 INFINITI M45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Best car ever owned. Joe Warner , 10/01/2008 x 4dr Sedan AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The 2008 M45x is one of the most luxurious and best handling sedans in this category. It may not be the best in every category but the combination of luxury, performance and features is excellent. Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars Good solid vehicle MTCS , 02/06/2009 x 4dr Sedan AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I traded in a 2009 Maxima for the 2008 M45X (new). This is a very nice luxury vehicle. It has all the toys inside that the BMW 5 series has. The smart cruise control is awesome. This vehicle accelerates very quick. This car is a keeper. It is not a head turner. I think the goodies inside with all the electronic gadgets you get to play with is where you get your monies worth out of 2008 M45X. The surround sound is awesome. Pretty quiet ride, not as smooth on rough roads as I was expecting. On the highway you cannot tell the difference between 75 and 90 mph. Simply a well built machine. I had buyers remorse initially but the car has won me over, this car is a keeper!

4.75 out of 5 stars Love it and for the money.... sunpower , 11/12/2008 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I leased mine with a two year contract. At the end of the lease, I am very happy with the car. It has good acceleration, its comfortable and its stylish but not over the top. It doesn't attract too much attention but when I sit inside I feel pampered. Good features are ride and technology. Bad features are gas mileage and noise level.

4.63 out of 5 stars I love this car! sweiss114 , 08/02/2008 x 4dr Sedan AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I was shopping for a new car, I checked out several in the price range of 50000-60000. The Infiniti M45x beats all in this range. The car has great power and acceleration, and a sporty stance. The exterior is not quite as aggressive as it could be, but whatever the exterior lacks, the interior quickly makes up for. The interior design, layout, and overall look is amazing! The ambient lighting is beautiful and the control console is like none other. The comfort is tremendous in this car and is spacier than almost any car in its class in this price range. Overall, it is a beautiful car and does everything that I need it to.