Used 2009 INFINITI M35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Near perfect balance between luxury and sport
Consumer Reports hit the nail on the head when they rated the M35 their #1 mid-size luxury/sport car. Bought a 2009 M35 w/ Nav & Tech pkg in Feb 2010 after my 2005 Honda Accord was destroyed by a fallen tree. Owned: one year. Never a problem. Great handling, pickup, & very reliable. Guess it helps to keep up with maintenance. Radio & 6-disc CD player was adequate for me. Nav, easy to operate once I learned it. Decided to trade because of lousy fuel mileage (17-18 mpg), wanted lower pymts, & a smaller car. Bought 2005 BMW 330i sedan - very satisfied so far. If Infiniti would spend more time improving gas mileage and less time designing needless gadgets this car would fly out of dealerships.
Exceeding My Expectations
The M35 is a dream machine. I got it with the Tech and Advanced Tech packages and the vehicle has exceeded my expectations. Driving is no longer about going from point A to B. Driving is the destination. The M35 is so much fun to drive and there is so much you can do while you are driving that it is a vehicle designed for efficiency. Lane Guidance works great, the review camera with a grid makes backing up a pleasure. Recently I slammed on the brakes at the last minute and the brake assist and seat belt tensioner kicked right in making me feel safe and secure. The power of the vehicle also makes it safe - it is possible to leap out of the way of a potential collision. Great, great car.
This is a great car for the money!
I really love the 2009 M35-S. My previous car was a 2007 M35 Sport as well. The car handles extremely well, can excel quickly from a dead stop, and is very sporty inside and out. Even when taking the car in for service at the dealership, they tend to give M owners a little extra attention and they go out of their way to make you feel special. All in all, I'd recommend the M35 S to anyone.
Great Car
If you want a handsome, well appointed, solid car that has bullet proof reliability, this is your car. I traded in a 2006 that I had bought for 20K (in 2009) with 30 some K miles on it for a used 2009. The dealership gave me 10K for the 2006 in trade value on a used car price of 17K. The trade in was 5 years later with 109K miles on the car! In all that time on the 2006, I blew a belt and replaced brakes (other than normal maintenance). Have had the 2009 for a year plus, no issues aside from normal maintenance, still tight, no rattles, car now has 85K on it. Rides slightly stiffer than my old 2006, but has a bit more horses and way better sound system/tech. I am not a big Bose fan when it comes to automobiles, but this (upgraded) sound system with Center-point is outstanding. Are there some things that could be better? Yes, it could have another 100 horses, ride like a limo and corner like a Corvette. But then it would be out of my price range. Ok, road noise could be a little better, and I wish they had put the 7 speed in the X. Other than that, I honestly don't know why there aren't a lot more of these on the road. Heck of a car. UPDATE March 2017. Still going strong, still great car.
Outstanding Car
I just traded a 2006 M45, which I loved, for this car. I got the M35 to save a few bucks and get better gas mileage. The M35 with the 7 speed is almost as quick as the M45. The car rides great and is fun to drive, I got the Tech and Advanced Tech with Sport Packages. Love the DVD player, new 7 speed transmission with sport mode, hard disk music box, IPOD hook up, navigation and touch screen. All but the DVD and navigation are new features my 2006 did not have. I got the Blue Slate with black interior and it looks great!
