Used 1994 INFINITI J30 for Sale Near Me

I bought this car four years ago with 99K on it for $6500. It has been very dependable, with the only major expense being new fuel injectors about 3 years ago, and a new exhaust system this year. The sunroof sticks sometimes, and the CD does not work, but this car has 150K on it. The car drives fine, and is very dependable. I will be selling it soon just to make a change. I would recommend this car to anyone who likes a dependable used car with lots of features for a low price.

