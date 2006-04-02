Used 1994 INFINITI J30 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 104,023 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,990
John,02/04/2006
I bought this car four years ago with 99K on it for $6500. It has been very dependable, with the only major expense being new fuel injectors about 3 years ago, and a new exhaust system this year. The sunroof sticks sometimes, and the CD does not work, but this car has 150K on it. The car drives fine, and is very dependable. I will be selling it soon just to make a change. I would recommend this car to anyone who likes a dependable used car with lots of features for a low price.