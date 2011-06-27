Used 1994 INFINITI J30 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Pearl Metallic
  • Bamboo Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Mulberry Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Silk Metallic
  • Basil Green Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Gray Anthracite Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
