Used 1994 INFINITI J30 Consumer Reviews
150,000 miles on it now
I bought this car four years ago with 99K on it for $6500. It has been very dependable, with the only major expense being new fuel injectors about 3 years ago, and a new exhaust system this year. The sunroof sticks sometimes, and the CD does not work, but this car has 150K on it. The car drives fine, and is very dependable. I will be selling it soon just to make a change. I would recommend this car to anyone who likes a dependable used car with lots of features for a low price.
I love this car!!!
My car came to me in the dead of a northeastern winter and i always knew i wanted an infiniti. The guy i bought her from was her second owner and drove her here from Texas. I am her third and last owner. When she is finally beyond repair i will most definitely without a doubt buy another Infiniti j30.
Great Value
Purchased from a private party seven years ago with 95000 on the clock for $5200. Have never had a failure with this car. Recently changed the timing belt, tune up and struts. This car really goes, and handles quite well. AC blows icy cold. The only complaint I have is entry into the car is a little tight (I'm 6'tall) the seats are a little firm and the interior is not suited for a large family. But overall, it's the best car I've ever purchased. It's a great value and one gets so much Bang for the Buck. Plus the lines of this car are timeless. Looks just get better with time.
191,200 miles and still going strong
I bought my Infiniti J30T 32 months ago with 177,400 miles on it. I now have 191,200 miles on it and the only problems I had to fix were a radiator hose, a headlight bulb, and new windshield wiper blades. I do have a couple of annoying problems that I haven't bothered to fis, and from reading other forums they seem common. One is the drivers side remote controlled power door lock which seem to have a mind of its own and works sometimes, and sometimes doesn't. Another problem is the dashboard dimmer switch sometimes shuts the dashboard illumination off, but tapping it makes them come back in. I also had a loose connection on the right lowbeam headlight.
Fuel Injectors go bad
I bought this vehichle with 70K miles on it. It seems the fuel injectors go on this vehicle after 70k or so. Plus the vehicle does not hold its value very well either. Has been nothing but a headache to me since i bought it
