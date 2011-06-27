Used 2003 INFINITI I35 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.88 out of 5 stars Great Value Great Value , 11/17/2010 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Peppy vehicle with poor turning radius. Very dependable. Only problem in 8 years has been the automatic portion of the electric windows (when you hit the switch and they go all the way up), it comes back down 4". If you close slowly it is fine. Comfortable and a great deal and value for the money. Consumer reports his listed this model as "great used car value" for many years. Report Abuse

4.25 out of 5 stars A fast sleeper David , 05/03/2010 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Infiniti, my first is a 96 I30t (still own) If this car holds up like the 1996 model I will be a satisfied customer! This is a fast highway car, passing cars has no strain or sweat associated with it. Seats are comfy everything works, stereo slams but not distorted. Fuel economy is freakishly good ( my trip computer lines up with my manual calculations 34-35 mpg going 65 mph in Ohio and PA roads! (no kidding 34-35 mpg) Smoothness and reliability are the trademarks here, looks good too.

4.38 out of 5 stars Amazing Car!!! Will Always Drive and Keep One cgiunt , 09/18/2013 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Although this Infiniti is my first car, I must say what a dream it has been to own. I bought this car in early 2012 with 117,000 miles on the odometer and have since put on close to 20,000 miles without a single problem. Gas mileage is very good for 134,000 miles averaging 25mpg between highway/city driving. The performance was top notch for it's time and is still a high level competitor today. Car drives great on the GLE suspension and the 215/55/R17 tires make for a nice mixture of ride comfort and handling. The car truly is a low end sports car with great luxury features and very good interior quality. Very little I would change about this car...will always have one.

4.88 out of 5 stars I love my "I" I-35 lover , 02/08/2004 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I do love the I-35 that I purchased after considering almost every other brand name automobile available. It has come through every day with the best handling, best ride, and the most fun overall that I found during my test drives. I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reasonable priced luxury car that is a blast to drive!