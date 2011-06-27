Used 2001 INFINITI I30 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2020
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Front limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Torque217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 6400 rpm227 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.40 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
cornering lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
200 watts stereo outputyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
7 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.
leatheryesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53 in.53 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Length193.7 in.193.7 in.
Curb weight3342 lbs.3415 lbs.
Gross weight4350 lbs.4350 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.9 in.
Height56.5 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Midnight Blue
  • Millenium Jade
  • Royal Ruby
  • Sandrock Beige
  • Titanium
  • Aspen White PL
  • Autumn Bronze
  • Black Obsidian
  • Midnight Blue
  • Millenium Jade
  • Royal Ruby
  • Sandrock Beige
  • Titanium
  • Aspen White PL
  • Autumn Bronze
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Sage
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Sage
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Null tiresyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
P215/55R16 tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
P225/50R17 tiresnoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
front independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,715
Starting MSRP
$31,790
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See I30 InventorySee I30 Inventory

