Used 1998 INFINITI I30 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car
I've had my I30 for about 1 1/2 years and have driven it pretty hard. I haven't had any problems with it other than the drivers side airbag seems to have a faulty connection in it so the airbag light blinks. Everything else works great. For a car with 113k miles, it has been well worth the money.
One of the best out there
I bought the car in 2014 with 150k miles. It now have 160k. Within 1 year I went to the mechanic 1time to add freon for a/c and 10 months later to fix both axles and alternator @ $400. I took the car from dallas to atlanta twice. Dallas to Houston and to austin. I have always done oil change on time and checked antifreeze and the car has always taken good care of me. Beside a 1996 toyota camry that I previously owned this is the best car I've ever had.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Jackpot
I have had not one, but two infiniti i30 sedans. My first a 1997 i30t, which I bought with 80,000 miles for $7000 cash in 2004. My wife and I drove it to 175,000 miles in 2010. The only thing I replaced was the starter! The second was a 98 i30 base model I bought with 105,000 miles for $4200 cash in 2007, I traveled a lot with it and took it to 160,000 miles and I'm still driving it now. We sold the 97 earlier this year. But I am still driving the 98 at 161,000 miles. Ironically the only thing I had to replace on it was a measly starter! Both cars ran as good from day one to last day I drove them. (one of them was earlier today) this is one of the best and most reliable cars ever made.
current problem
my 1998 I30 - I had wheel bearings replaced on both front wheels and the next time I drove car my transmission seems to have a problem. 128,000 miles. Has anyone experienced this with their auto with such low mileage? going at about 55 mph a grinding sounded and a power loss started. I was able to drive at lower speed but the transmission appears to be troubled.
Excellent used car at a low price.
I bought this car as a "go betweener" when my WRX died on me the second time because a shady mechanic shop j went to. I paid $2500 for this car with 127K miles and only expected to keep it a few months but it has really grown on me and is super reliable. Only things I've replaced in the 15 months I've owned it are a radiator for $110 and the O2 sensors for $130. Not bad for a car with 140K miles on it. She starts right up everyday and I plan on keeping her for a long time since I'm enjoying the "no car payment" life. I would highly recommend buying one of these used from model year 1996 to 1998. I see them for under $3K all the time and would make a great first car as well for teens.
