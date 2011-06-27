Used 1998 INFINITI I30 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars Great car Infiniti_for_life , 01/30/2004 4dr Sedan 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had my I30 for about 1 1/2 years and have driven it pretty hard. I haven't had any problems with it other than the drivers side airbag seems to have a faulty connection in it so the airbag light blinks. Everything else works great. For a car with 113k miles, it has been well worth the money. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars One of the best out there Stephane M , 12/31/2015 Touring 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the car in 2014 with 150k miles. It now have 160k. Within 1 year I went to the mechanic 1time to add freon for a/c and 10 months later to fix both axles and alternator @ $400. I took the car from dallas to atlanta twice. Dallas to Houston and to austin. I have always done oil change on time and checked antifreeze and the car has always taken good care of me. Beside a 1996 toyota camry that I previously owned this is the best car I've ever had. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4.5 out of 5 stars Jackpot jmcizchillin , 11/28/2010 Touring 4dr Sedan 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had not one, but two infiniti i30 sedans. My first a 1997 i30t, which I bought with 80,000 miles for $7000 cash in 2004. My wife and I drove it to 175,000 miles in 2010. The only thing I replaced was the starter! The second was a 98 i30 base model I bought with 105,000 miles for $4200 cash in 2007, I traveled a lot with it and took it to 160,000 miles and I'm still driving it now. We sold the 97 earlier this year. But I am still driving the 98 at 161,000 miles. Ironically the only thing I had to replace on it was a measly starter! Both cars ran as good from day one to last day I drove them. (one of them was earlier today) this is one of the best and most reliable cars ever made. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars current problem jack1950 , 09/17/2013 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful my 1998 I30 - I had wheel bearings replaced on both front wheels and the next time I drove car my transmission seems to have a problem. 128,000 miles. Has anyone experienced this with their auto with such low mileage? going at about 55 mph a grinding sounded and a power loss started. I was able to drive at lower speed but the transmission appears to be troubled. Report Abuse