Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love it!
I traded my 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5S for a 2008 G37 Coupe because the lack of power it had and it was boring to drive. The G37 Coupe is so fun to drive; especially when merging on the highway >:] With this car car you can pass others cars with ease. The stock exhaust is just amazing when you turn it on and the interior design is really nice as well. The BOSE sound systems is really loud and nice and listening to music on my car is what I love to do (especially when commuting to work). I like the memory seats. Also, I use the iPod integration and use the steering wheel controls and it makes it easy to select songs and the iPod is out of sight the whole time.
2008 G37s 6MT , 37K miles, stock, rare model.
UPDATE: Two years and three months into ownership and I’m STILL happy with the purchase. The HKS fatback exhaust transformed the car into a music making machine. What a sound! No problems at all in the last 7 months, just smooth, drives-like-new motoring. Among the last of a dying breed. I was sick and tired of waiting for the next gen 2020 WRX (now definitely 2021) so I had to buy a used but reliable manual transmission sports coupe. Manuals are going the way of the dodo w/few exceptions so I bought this cream puff from Carmax in Sterling, VA last month. Previous owner cared for this car like no other - garage queen - and even put a clear bra on the front end! I’ll drive it a bit more than he did, but will try to keep it in near mint shape. Reliability, handling, braking, acceleration are all still great despite being 12 years old. Seats are a bit narrow (need to lose more lbs) but still comfortable for long drives. The tech is old, but a $20 Bluetooth FM transmitter allows me to stream content from my phone. Navigation is useless as WAZE is far superior in every way (just charge your phone while using Waze as it eats power). Funny how all the reviews from 2008/9 lauded the tech when it was new. Mediocre mpg? It’s not a Prius. I wish owners would stop modding these things within an inch of their lives. It’s like finding a unicorn when a low-mileage unmolested 6spd MT becomes available. I was just lucky (3 years of patience helped) to have found this one. If you find one, JUMP on it - just be sure to have it inspected as there’s a known issue with the “galley gasket” on 2008-2011 (maybe some 12’s too) which can be a $3500-$4000 repair. Mine doesn’t have it as of yet, but I bought a 6yr/100k mike warranty from Carmax just to be sure. One year update: Everything is great overall. It took about a month to get used to the abrupt clutch take-up/engagement (only drive once per weekend). I’m used to the crappy clutch on this car but after a year, it still requires concentration to start the car smoothly from a stop. As such, I avoid driving in traffic and areas where I’ll have to stop and go While driving uphill. I even go out of my way to take the highway despite the added miles. MPG is 21 overall but would be 22 or 23 if I lived a little closer to the highway. Only other snafu is after an automatic carwash, a drop or two of water leaks in and drips down on the top of the door trim next to the side view mirrors on each door. I know, how dare I not wash the car by hand. I will starting next week. The A/C works great, but I wish I could figure out how to turn the fan on with recirculated air without the A/C compressor turning on (if its even possible in this car). After reading the G37 forums I learned that there’s no way around the referenced A/C flaw. If you want fresh air and the fan on, the A/C automatically turns on. Eight month update: Unable to pump gas into the car yielded an expensive repair inside of the gas tank which was once covered by a TSB, but not anymore. Carmax warranty paid only $240 of the $700 bill. Despite this, I still love the car. Everything about it is good except a much-too-abrupt clutch. I bought an aftermarket pedal set which will resolve the abrupt clutch issue (not yet installed). Now that the weather is getting cold and the snow will eventually herald the first road salting here in Maryland, I won’t be driving the car much longer. I have a trickle charger to keep the battery topped off and will start the car periodically to keep the internals well lubricated. June 2020: no snow and salt on the road only 1-2 times which was washed away by all-too-frequent rain so I was able to drive the car a lot during the winter. I kept the summer high performance tires on and luckily it was mostly above 40 degrees the entire season so there were no tire grip issues. A few months back the driver’s side shoulder seatbelt adjuster fell of and I luckily keep a leather man tool in the car so I was able to reattach it to the pillar using pliers. I replaced the plastic engine splash guard tray under the front of the car myself (torn off). Bought the part for $30 online and Spent $60 on ramps to raise the car to do the work. Infiniti wanted over $200 to do it so it was $$$ we’ll spent. For $20K there’s nothing better than this car, but if I were spending $30-$40K on a used car I’d opt for a mint Corvette Z06 from early to mid 2000’s. I’m not having buyer’s remorse though. The next gen Nissan Z is due in 6-12 months and will have Infiniti’s 400hp V6 and a manual transmission. That may be next😜 12/4/20, 19 month update. Still loving this car! Yesterday I installed an HKS Hi Power cat-back exhaust. Sounds amazing at all revs with no drone. At the same time, I added front and rear Eibach sway bars. A great handling car now handles even better in the twisties. Battery is starting to go. Will upgrade with an Interstate AGM battery from Costco.
I'm a car guy again!
Bought this car 2 days ago and traded in my Lexus ES 350. The Lexus is truly a fantastic car for comfort and fuel economy, but it requires you to lose your man card. My past cars have been Mustang V8's, Saab 9.5, BMW 525 and Acura TL. I've only driven the G37 about 4 times so far, but I love it and can't wait to drive it again. It's quiet and comfy when you want it to be, but can certainly growl and perform with the push of a pedal. Some say the brakes are touchy, I say precise. Some don't like the "off the line" acceleration, buy a true sports car. Some don't like the trunk space, IT'S A COUPE! Head space? I'm 6' 190, no problem. I'm a car guy again!
G37 over vette and cayman
Came out of an 04 350Z. Have always loved the G. Car has a fantastic ride for the 19" wheels. Exceptional handling and what lines. One of my fav features are the seats. The music box is all I listen to now and is awesome. Tires are starting to feather a bit on front already, will most likely give me the dreaded tire growl at only 4K. yuk Nissan. MPG 20, who cares, this is a sports car and yes I run premium. Absolutely love pushing that start button every morning and hearing that feral sounding music in back.
Sold a Lexus i loved.. for an Infiniti i love more!
Ever since i saw a Lexus IS300 in first year of production i knew i wanted one. Eventually got a black 5 speed with spoiler.. (had my mind on NEVER letting it go)...... daily driven, loved it for 6 years longest i've had a car.. and then just happened to stop one day at lunch and test drive an absolutely gorgeous athens blue G37S... just on a whim.. guess what - i ended up buying it that same day. I'm 5'3" and find the G very comfortable. Like another reviewer said, it's a little light on response, need to anticipate acceleration or use the paddles or tap over into DS mode for more immediate shifts. For a 6 cylinder this car is FAAAAASSST!! 0-60 much faster than a Straight 6 Lexus, wow...
