Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Dean , 04/17/2019 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

UPDATE: Two years and three months into ownership and I’m STILL happy with the purchase. The HKS fatback exhaust transformed the car into a music making machine. What a sound! No problems at all in the last 7 months, just smooth, drives-like-new motoring. Among the last of a dying breed. I was sick and tired of waiting for the next gen 2020 WRX (now definitely 2021) so I had to buy a used but reliable manual transmission sports coupe. Manuals are going the way of the dodo w/few exceptions so I bought this cream puff from Carmax in Sterling, VA last month. Previous owner cared for this car like no other - garage queen - and even put a clear bra on the front end! I’ll drive it a bit more than he did, but will try to keep it in near mint shape. Reliability, handling, braking, acceleration are all still great despite being 12 years old. Seats are a bit narrow (need to lose more lbs) but still comfortable for long drives. The tech is old, but a $20 Bluetooth FM transmitter allows me to stream content from my phone. Navigation is useless as WAZE is far superior in every way (just charge your phone while using Waze as it eats power). Funny how all the reviews from 2008/9 lauded the tech when it was new. Mediocre mpg? It’s not a Prius. I wish owners would stop modding these things within an inch of their lives. It’s like finding a unicorn when a low-mileage unmolested 6spd MT becomes available. I was just lucky (3 years of patience helped) to have found this one. If you find one, JUMP on it - just be sure to have it inspected as there’s a known issue with the “galley gasket” on 2008-2011 (maybe some 12’s too) which can be a $3500-$4000 repair. Mine doesn’t have it as of yet, but I bought a 6yr/100k mike warranty from Carmax just to be sure. One year update: Everything is great overall. It took about a month to get used to the abrupt clutch take-up/engagement (only drive once per weekend). I’m used to the crappy clutch on this car but after a year, it still requires concentration to start the car smoothly from a stop. As such, I avoid driving in traffic and areas where I’ll have to stop and go While driving uphill. I even go out of my way to take the highway despite the added miles. MPG is 21 overall but would be 22 or 23 if I lived a little closer to the highway. Only other snafu is after an automatic carwash, a drop or two of water leaks in and drips down on the top of the door trim next to the side view mirrors on each door. I know, how dare I not wash the car by hand. I will starting next week. The A/C works great, but I wish I could figure out how to turn the fan on with recirculated air without the A/C compressor turning on (if its even possible in this car). After reading the G37 forums I learned that there’s no way around the referenced A/C flaw. If you want fresh air and the fan on, the A/C automatically turns on. Eight month update: Unable to pump gas into the car yielded an expensive repair inside of the gas tank which was once covered by a TSB, but not anymore. Carmax warranty paid only $240 of the $700 bill. Despite this, I still love the car. Everything about it is good except a much-too-abrupt clutch. I bought an aftermarket pedal set which will resolve the abrupt clutch issue (not yet installed). Now that the weather is getting cold and the snow will eventually herald the first road salting here in Maryland, I won’t be driving the car much longer. I have a trickle charger to keep the battery topped off and will start the car periodically to keep the internals well lubricated. June 2020: no snow and salt on the road only 1-2 times which was washed away by all-too-frequent rain so I was able to drive the car a lot during the winter. I kept the summer high performance tires on and luckily it was mostly above 40 degrees the entire season so there were no tire grip issues. A few months back the driver’s side shoulder seatbelt adjuster fell of and I luckily keep a leather man tool in the car so I was able to reattach it to the pillar using pliers. I replaced the plastic engine splash guard tray under the front of the car myself (torn off). Bought the part for $30 online and Spent $60 on ramps to raise the car to do the work. Infiniti wanted over $200 to do it so it was $$$ we’ll spent. For $20K there’s nothing better than this car, but if I were spending $30-$40K on a used car I’d opt for a mint Corvette Z06 from early to mid 2000’s. I’m not having buyer’s remorse though. The next gen Nissan Z is due in 6-12 months and will have Infiniti’s 400hp V6 and a manual transmission. That may be next😜 12/4/20, 19 month update. Still loving this car! Yesterday I installed an HKS Hi Power cat-back exhaust. Sounds amazing at all revs with no drone. At the same time, I added front and rear Eibach sway bars. A great handling car now handles even better in the twisties. Battery is starting to go. Will upgrade with an Interstate AGM battery from Costco.