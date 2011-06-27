Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Coupe Consumer Reviews
G35 purchased new. 75K mile evaluation.
I love this car even though it's expensive to keep on the road. This model eats tires and brakes. I've been through 5 sets of tires and 3 sets of brakes, and one battery. Car has been dependable and trouble free since new. I just solved one of my biggest complaints 'gas milage'. Through performance tweaking I have increased my overall mpg from 19.2 to 21.27. Prior to modifications best highway mpg was 22.3. I recently completed a 2600 mile trip and top mpg was 25.5 and overall average for the trip was 24.31. The side benefit of the modifications has been more responsive acceleration.
Even at 6' 2"
I have owned this car for over a year out. My G35 coupe has an intake system, exhaust, and racing chip and it roars. The acceleration is absolutely phenomenal. It takes curbs decently well but people look at it all the time, back in its day it was in a show. The performance is just outstanding and the noise is perfectly divided between the engine and exhaust. I am also 6' 2" and my seat is always all the way back but I am always very comfortable. The bucket seats snug you in nicely and the steering wheel has all the right padding you need. Now to the bad. The brakes are a joke, you have to get aftermarket brakes with this, unless you have the brembos. The stock brakes are an absolute shame for such a vehicle, they are not that great. They are too weak. Thank the lord I have a good mechanic because I would be a lot more broke if not due to the mechanical issues. Probably because its getting old but its getting expensive. The transmission bumps a lot when its cold out before it warms up and there is a click when I shift between park reverse ect. That is concerning. Overall I would definitely buy this car again! Side note: I bought this car 11/28/2014 with 80,000 miles on it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2004 - 9 years later (2013)
4 vehicles in the household, BMW, Infiniti QX4, and 2 G35's - an '03 and '04. Have had many other brands. We have kept our G35's all these years as they are a wonderful blend of performance, appearance, and luxury appointments supported by an outstandingly reliable and safe, fun to drive sporty car with usable back seat and cargo/trunk. The only problems - ever - are minor electrical over 9 and 10 years. Door lock actuators on both cars failed ($150 ea) and radio/climate control head repair ($400) on the '04. Both vehicles have about 70k miles garaged but driven year round including rough Canadian winters. Simply unbeatable combination of value, quality, reliability, luxury and fun.
Very good cars! (but not quite perfect)
I own two G35s. A 2003 sedan and a 2004 coupe - both automatics. Review is for the coupe. Overall great cars. I'm constantly finding excuses to drive it because it's so fun. I prefer the couple over the sedan - the sedan is more roomy and a bit more comfortable, but the coupe is more sexy, sporty, and youthful looking. Styling wise, it's hard for the average person to tell it's 7-8 years old. Looks modern and sporty. Biggest difference performance-wise between the two models is the coupe is lower to the ground, and there seems to be less body roll when turning aggressively. When you sit in the couple it feels more like a race car. Not any faster than the sedan, though.
Tremendously fun, rediculously thirsty
Funnest and sexiest car I've ever driven. However, the price you pay is 13-15 MPG, and I don't drive heavy- footed at all. My drive to work is 2/3 highway and 1/3 surface roads, and I can barely squeeze 220 miles out of a 15 gallon tank of premium unleaded. I wonder if anyone else gets similar gas mileage... way below the vehicle's rating of 17 city/27 hwy MPG.
Related Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2008
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo 2009
- Used BMW Z4 2003 For Sale
- Used Mazda RX-8 2006
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Toyota Yaris 2014
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 1993 For Sale
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2007 For Sale
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2008
- Used Toyota Avalon 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2020
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2021
- 2020 V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Audi RS 3
Other models to consider
- 2022 Buick Enclave
- 2021 Buick Enclave
- 2021 Buick Envision
- Buick Enclave 2020
- 2020 Encore
- Buick Envision 2022
- 2022 Encore GX
- 2021 Encore GX
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2020 Buick Regal Sportback
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Highlander
- 2021 Lexus RX 350
- 2022 Kia Telluride
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- 2021 Toyota C-HR
- 2021 4Runner
Recommended
- Chevrolet Camaro 2013 Coupe Features Specs
- Acura CL 1998 Features Specs
- Acura CL 2001 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura CL 2002 Sedan Features Specs
- Acura ILX Hybrid 2014 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Jaguar Xe in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Acura Tsx-Sport-Wagon in Berkeley, CA
- Used Hyundai Venue in Santa Ana, CA
- Used Buick Century in Buena Park, CA
- Used Mazda Mx-5-Miata-Rf in Springfield, OR
- Used Hyundai Equus in San Clemente, CA
- Used Volkswagen E-Golf in Cicero, IL
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Redwood City, CA
- Used Jaguar XF in Hammond, IN
- Used Volkswagen New-Beetle in Arlington Heights, IL
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse in Shawnee, KS
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in San Leandro, CA
- Used Audi A5 in Palm Coast, FL
- Used Infiniti FX35 in Southfield, MI
- Used Subaru BRZ in Palm Coast, FL
- Used BMW 1-Series in Peoria, AZ