Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.38 out of 5 stars G35 purchased new. 75K mile evaluation. socialist_saul , 09/06/2011 Rwd 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 39 of 41 people found this review helpful I love this car even though it's expensive to keep on the road. This model eats tires and brakes. I've been through 5 sets of tires and 3 sets of brakes, and one battery. Car has been dependable and trouble free since new. I just solved one of my biggest complaints 'gas milage'. Through performance tweaking I have increased my overall mpg from 19.2 to 21.27. Prior to modifications best highway mpg was 22.3. I recently completed a 2600 mile trip and top mpg was 25.5 and overall average for the trip was 24.31. The side benefit of the modifications has been more responsive acceleration. Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars Even at 6' 2" Austin Guerin , 12/16/2015 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for over a year out. My G35 coupe has an intake system, exhaust, and racing chip and it roars. The acceleration is absolutely phenomenal. It takes curbs decently well but people look at it all the time, back in its day it was in a show. The performance is just outstanding and the noise is perfectly divided between the engine and exhaust. I am also 6' 2" and my seat is always all the way back but I am always very comfortable. The bucket seats snug you in nicely and the steering wheel has all the right padding you need. Now to the bad. The brakes are a joke, you have to get aftermarket brakes with this, unless you have the brembos. The stock brakes are an absolute shame for such a vehicle, they are not that great. They are too weak. Thank the lord I have a good mechanic because I would be a lot more broke if not due to the mechanical issues. Probably because its getting old but its getting expensive. The transmission bumps a lot when its cold out before it warms up and there is a click when I shift between park reverse ect. That is concerning. Overall I would definitely buy this car again! Side note: I bought this car 11/28/2014 with 80,000 miles on it Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars 2004 - 9 years later (2013) ay9i , 09/11/2013 Rwd 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful 4 vehicles in the household, BMW, Infiniti QX4, and 2 G35's - an '03 and '04. Have had many other brands. We have kept our G35's all these years as they are a wonderful blend of performance, appearance, and luxury appointments supported by an outstandingly reliable and safe, fun to drive sporty car with usable back seat and cargo/trunk. The only problems - ever - are minor electrical over 9 and 10 years. Door lock actuators on both cars failed ($150 ea) and radio/climate control head repair ($400) on the '04. Both vehicles have about 70k miles garaged but driven year round including rough Canadian winters. Simply unbeatable combination of value, quality, reliability, luxury and fun. Report Abuse

4.5 out of 5 stars Very good cars! (but not quite perfect) aaron87 , 07/25/2011 Rwd 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful I own two G35s. A 2003 sedan and a 2004 coupe - both automatics. Review is for the coupe. Overall great cars. I'm constantly finding excuses to drive it because it's so fun. I prefer the couple over the sedan - the sedan is more roomy and a bit more comfortable, but the coupe is more sexy, sporty, and youthful looking. Styling wise, it's hard for the average person to tell it's 7-8 years old. Looks modern and sporty. Biggest difference performance-wise between the two models is the coupe is lower to the ground, and there seems to be less body roll when turning aggressively. When you sit in the couple it feels more like a race car. Not any faster than the sedan, though. Report Abuse