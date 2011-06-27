Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe IPL Consumer Reviews
Thank you Infiniti for building this car FOR ME
gvyt, 02/02/2013
15 of 18 people found this review helpful
Having spent the past 14 years with an ultimate driving machine and after seeing the professional reviews, I initially didn't have high expectations for the IPL coupe. I was pleasantly surprised. This is one of the few beautiful coupes that are still made. It's a well build and layed out car. When driven mildly, it's a well composed tourer. When driven agressively, it provides a high level of confidence for the causal driver. At it's heart is a long time award winning engine matched to a capable transmission. If you're tire of performance vehicles that are great track machines, but harsh daily drivers, you owe it to yourself to take a test drive.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the G Coupe
Related Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe IPL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner