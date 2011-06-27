  1. Home
Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe IPL Consumer Reviews

Thank you Infiniti for building this car FOR ME

gvyt, 02/02/2013
15 of 18 people found this review helpful

Having spent the past 14 years with an ultimate driving machine and after seeing the professional reviews, I initially didn't have high expectations for the IPL coupe. I was pleasantly surprised. This is one of the few beautiful coupes that are still made. It's a well build and layed out car. When driven mildly, it's a well composed tourer. When driven agressively, it provides a high level of confidence for the causal driver. At it's heart is a long time award winning engine matched to a capable transmission. If you're tire of performance vehicles that are great track machines, but harsh daily drivers, you owe it to yourself to take a test drive.

